Latest News And Web Hosting Review Certushost

Certushost.com: Company Overview

Certushost.com is providing its service in United Kingdom. It has various plans that are cheap in price. It has knowledgeable and experienced technical support team. It has ranked #465,217 in the world amongst 30 million domains.

Reliability and Uptime Report

CertusHost has achieved 100% uptime last week. With 0 existing domains were deleted, 0 domains were transferred away from CertusHost, 2 new domains were registered with CertusHost and 0 domains were transferred to CertusHost from other web hosts. As per social media content and conversations, CertusHost has 40% positive user response.

Plan and Pricing

Its price is reasonable and affordable. It has plans for – Reseller Hosting, VPS Hosting and Dedicated Server. Reseller Plan has various plans, such as – Hosting Plans, Master Reseller, Alpha Reseller, Super Alpha Reseller. It has easy and reliable dedicated servers. You can choose a plan from its numerous plans. It offers plans for individual as well as for small businesses. It has starters to professional plans.

Features and Control Panel

Certushost.com provides the facility of unlimited emails, bandwidth, storage and domain, softaculous – 288 scripts, cpanel/WHM control panel, trend site builder, zamfoo. It also helps to develop a link of building plan for your website. It also optimizes images for your website. It has analytical web master tool which helps you to track users and activity.

It provides WHM control panel. It is easy to use cpanel. It has various features which helps you to develop your site.

Technical Support

It you have any issue related to your web hosting then not to worry. You are not alone. Certushost.com offers technical support 24x7x365. It has dedicated and knowledgeable support team. It provides its technical support on gtalk, email and on live chat too. If you have any issue then you just need to contact its technical support team and they will help you to resolve your issue as soon as possible.

Pros

CertusHost has various plus points, such as – Reliable services, cheap prices, fast and secure products, 24x7x365 Support, Money back guarantee in 7 days and many more.

Cons

Its technical support team takes lots of time to resolve the issue and it has 30% downtime which is very irritating.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

If because of any reason you are not satisfied with the services of certushost.com, then you will be able to get the refund within 7 day of purchase. It offers the facility of full money back guarantee within 7 days cancellation of your purchase.

Conclusion:

Overall Certushost.com is a good web hosting company. It offers various features and lots of plans. It is reliable and affordable. Its plans are cheap in terms of price. It also offers 7 day money back guarantee. So you can try it and find out whether its service is perfect for you or not.