Latest News And Web Hosting Review DigitalOcean

Hosting Review DigitalOcean

Company Overview – Hosting Review DigitalOcean

Key Selling Points:

provider of the cloud computing platform

A 2nd largest hosting company in the world as per Netcraft

single pricing plan across the world

Headquarters: New York City

Other Offices: Plan to open an office in the US in Q1 of 2017 at 485 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Establishment: 2011

Executives

CEO & Co-founder: Ben Uretsky

Vice President of Sales: Emmanuelle Skala

CTO: Julia Austin

CPO: Moisey Uretsky

Achievement:

Named to the first-ever Forbes 2016 Cloud 100, the definitive list of the world's top-tier private companies leading the cloud technology revolution, InformationWeek's list of the 25 cloud vendors to watch and Wealthfront's annual list of career-launching companies.

Services Offered – Hosting Review DigitalOcean

VPS (Virtual Private Server) or Droplets: Price starts at $5 per month. A customer can host website or server application

Container Hosting Platform DigitalOcean Kubernetes: Customers get isolated Kubernetes cluster

Containerization: From a developer, perspective offers better:

consistency – same software on every machine

security – Isolated from its environment, and other containers on the same system

and ease of deployment

It contains everything needed to run the software like libraries, tools, settings, and binds it into an executable to deploy. When container hosted on the cloud platform, like Platform9 or Google Kubernetes Engine, it takes less time in building, provisioning, and securing hosting environment.

Customers – Hosting Review DigitalOcean

No. of Clients: one million registered users across the globe launched over 14 million cloud servers on Digital Ocean’s platform in just four years

Target Customers: software developers

What for Customers?

Straightforward and robust platform for developers to easily launch and scale their applications.

Money-back Guarantee: 30-day

Support: 24.7.365 via phone, ticketing system, live chat and e-mail by a customer, sales, and technical support teams. Furthermore, the company provides an FAQ section and a knowledgebase.

Latest News – Hosting Review DigitalOcean

( February 17, 2017) DigitalOcean Released Load Balancers which enables developers and small businesses to distribute traffic across their infrastructure to achieve 100% uptime for their production workloads. Thus, increasing the reliability of applications and scale them by sending traffic only to healthy Droplets. Without additional configuration or installation, it gets created effortlessly from Control Panel or API.

Customers get: Support for multiple protocols including HTTP, HTTPS, and TCP Managed TLS certificates Full access to DigitalOcean’s API

which enables developers and small businesses to distribute traffic across their infrastructure to achieve 100% uptime for their production workloads. Thus, increasing the reliability of applications and scale them by sending traffic only to healthy Droplets. Without additional configuration or installation, it gets created effortlessly from Control Panel or API. Customers get: The company launched data center in ‘Bengaluru, India' with initial investment of $5 million. This becomes eight regions globally, making cloud computing simpler for startups, software developers.

DigitalOcean co-founders Ben Uretsky, CEO, and Moisey Uretsky, CPO, have received the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2016 New York Award in the Technology Infrastructure category (Marketwired – Jul 6, 2016)

Digitalocean.com is a company that offers simple cloud infrastructure and hosting services that are built for developers. Digitalocean.com handles its operations from multiple data centers in San Francisco, New York, Amsterdam, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, and Singapore. Some of the hosting services this company offers clients are.

Competitors: Amazon Web Services

Performance/Reliability and Uptime report

This web host uses SSD Hard Drives in their data centers, which ensures that the company delivers excellent hosting performance. They also use powerful Dell servers, which further help improve the reliability, speed, and performance of the Company’s hosting services. The company furthermore offers their clients a guaranteed network uptime of 99.9%, ensuring that clients’ websites are online 24/7.The customer support team from the company is also available to cater to clients’ needs 24/7, further improving the reliability of their hosting.

Hosting plans

Digitalocean.com offers their clients $5 hosting plan, $10 hosting plan, $20 hosting plan, $40 hosting plan and $80 hosting plan.

The company also offers 4 high volume plans: $160 plan, $320 plan, $480 plan and the $640 hosting plan. These plans come with standard features such as: Asia, Europe and US locations, 99.9% guaranteed network uptime, SSD drives, DNS management, private networking and global image transfer among many others.

Features and control panel

The hosting services from digitalocean.com come with many features for clients to enjoy. Some of these features are: 99.9% guaranteed network uptime, a 30 day money back guarantee, 24/7 customer support, private networking, SSD hard drives, global image transfer, DNS management, KVM Virtualization, 55 second provisioning, dedicated ECC RAM, API,IPv6 support, powerful Hex core servers, along with many others. Some of the other features that are included in their hosting include: 1-Click application installs, floating IPs, DNS management for easy management of domains, ability to resize servers in just a click team accounts automatic backups and snapshots, Django, Joomla, Drone, Drupal, Dokku, Cassandra among many other great features. Their services support a variety of Linux distributions: CentOS, Debian, Fedora, Ubuntu, Core OS and free BSD.

The company’s hosting services use the user friendly cPanel control panel.

Pros

Digitalocean.com offers their clients feature rich hosting services.

The company has a customer support team that is available 24/7.

The company offers powerful services with excellent performance.

Digitalocean.com operates from a variety of data centers thus is able to adequately cater for clients’ needs from all over the world.

Cons

The company does not currently have any discount coupons on offers for their clients.

Conclusion

This hosting company offers an excellent cloud hosting solution for developers. The performance, speed and reliability of their hosting services is top-notch. Moreover, the company has an excellent customer support system that ensures client’s needs are catered for 24/7. Digitalocean.com also offers their clients great developer features.