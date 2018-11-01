Latest News And Web Hosting Review webair

Webair.net : Company Overview

Webair.net manages customer’s entire business infrastructure along with 24/7 technical support. Their tire III rated data center includes managed services, enterprise colocation, hybrid and private cloud solutions. Webair hosting services offer accessibility and optimal reliability for customer business. Apart from this they have fully managed a cloud with full redundancy for storage, compute and networking and secure segmentation as well. Private cloud comes with a protection of dedicated infrastructure that customized to meet business major requirements. Moreover, their hosting features include managed backups, CDN, managed security, monitoring, email, N+1 redundant power servers, high uptime, PHP and Python framework and much more.

Data Center

Fully redundant, enterprise-class routing equipment housed in a secured core routing room, supplied with redundant power supply.

The company owns fiber-optic network to facilitate the growing needs of it's hosting clients. Thus, able to control the data transmission from clients to the Internet.

What about Customers?

The quality network

Webair Overview

Webair has been in business from last 18 years and offering world class Managed Hosting solutions to their customers. To run any web hosted application ranges from Web to business server solutions, Webair provides all the required management tools, softwares, servers, and bandwidth. Company is having some of the technical experts who are able to build custom, next-generation solutions for very complicated and clustered infrastructures.

Webair: Reliability and Performance

High performance is offered by company by providing maximum uptime to their clients. Their seamless migration process keeps their eye on each and every aspect of clients transition and makes run and up through the time.

Industry leading CDN technology is used which provides great reliability and then clients don`t need to worry about anything, leave everything on them.

Webair`s fully redundant and robust data centre infrastructures are highly secure, provides reliability and performance.

Webair plans

Managed Service Plans comprises of several things like Installation & Configuration of Operation System (O/S) , High Security, Patch Management, LAMP Stacks- monitoring and Performance, Web -based platforms, Popular Business relevant Softwares installation, Database Stacks. It includes Resource Monitoring, using EZpanel portal control the servers, Point-and-Click Ease. It allows clients to Add Users, if they required, can add/delete or make changes in Websites, troubleshoot Issues related to applications, latency. Clients may also manage SSH & FTP accounts, DNS, Cron Jobs, Databases, Firewalls, and Emails. WordPress or Magento may be installed and as per need, server may be reboot also.

Multi Server Management offers above with some extra features like Multi-Server file can be configured, synchronized and managed. Centralized storage can be configured through Cloud storage using NFS. Database is clustered using Master, Galera, Master replication for MySQL and MariaDB and database servers load balancing. Multi Caching server configurations and load balancing of Redis, Memcache etc. is also there. Load balanced configurations are monitoring using software meant for custom monitoring. Performance tuning for multi-server configurations is also includes.

Professional Services and Blueprint services are also offered.

Webair: Features and Control Panel

DBaaS and DRaaS Monitoring Dedicated and Managed Firewalls Spam & Virus Filtering Built in Snapshots Cloud Storage CDN E-Mail & Backup Services Managing Load Balanced DDoS Mitigation

Webair Support

To provide great Customer Support for 24×7, various methods are available. may discuss r issue via speaking to the customer care on phone, via sending mail , via Live Chat or via submitting a Support Ticket. Any of the method can be used and their executives respond with optimal solution or information very quickly. In case, r issue is complicated and they need some time, so on an average , they take 24 Hrs. And if clients like to understand things on own, they offer Knowledgebase articles on related topics.

Pros

Secure, Scalable and Managed Fault-tolerant, Robust and fully owned network Speed & Redundancy and Superior Connectivity Easy Integration & Administration Cost effective & Simple Budgeting High level of Security Managed Backups and E-Mail Services Monitoring everything for the whole day

Cons

No Cancellation policy or Refund policy offered

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

There is no policy offered yet

Conclusion

If someone is looking for the experinced provider who can offer best class Managed Hosting solutions, then Webair is the one.