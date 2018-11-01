Latest News And Web Hosting Review Datarealm

Datarelam is a popular hosting provider in the industry, founded in 1995. Datacenter located in Phoenix and includes electrical power redundancy, fire and smoke detection systems, heating ventilation & air conditioning system (HVAC). Through firewalls and active monitoring, customers can judge how much their data is secure with datarealm. Company also provides speed from top down through shared platform. They provide outstanding customer support through live chat, email, phone as company has hired well experienced and motivated engineers who resolve client’s issues within few minutes. Products of the company include Shared web hosting with maximum uptime; VPS guaranteed system resource and full root access, Cloud servers with simple web interface or API and Dedicated servers for maximum power.

Datarealm Overview

Datarealm emerged in 1995 with the goal for providing best Linux web hosting. Currently company is handling more than thousands websites from non-profit churches to big 5 companies. Company`s every plan comes with cPanel which allows to configure and manage account with ease. Datareleam is not a large company but it maintains level at best like company always looking forward to expand and improve services. Company`s IP bandwidth is a multi-homed blend with Tier 1 providers which assures users that their clients will never have an issue relating server location. Datareleam data centers are situated in Phonenix, AZ , comprised with no risk from natural disaster and SSAE-16 Type II certification.

Datarealm Plans

Shared Web Hosting includes three plans with maximum uptime. Basic, Business and Elite. All plan comprises unlimited databases, email addresses and WordPress easy installer, ready-ecommerce, SSD Powered and come in multiple programming languages for installing users own code.

VPS Hosting has KVM virtualized environment. VPS hosting has two option one is HDD plan and another is SSD plan. These plans comprises multiple processing cores, RAID arrays, full access, guaranteed RAM, automatic re-imaging ability, DNS Services,dedicated resources provide optimal performance. and console access. Company`s hosting plans not only useful for developers but also for custom coded sites whose needs exceed capabilties of shared hosting.

Cloud Server: Company`s cloud server are combination of virtual networking for making massive system with minimal effort. Cloud server hosting also includes features: Instant cloud server deployment, guaranteed system resources, high availability, full root access, hourly billing,load balancer , VPN,web based console access, hybrid SSD storage SAN multiple public ip addresses and many more option available when user wants to get cloud hosting.

Dedicated Servers has four plans: Core i3, Xeon E3, Xeon E5-1620Single CPU and Xeon E5-2620Dual CPU. Company`s dedicated server hosts from state-of-the-art data center in Arizona. Dedicated server includes blended bandwidth, flexible storage:HDD, SSD and RAID, choice of OS, Remote Reboot, load balancers, firewalls, backups and SSAE-16 Security. Apart from these feature customer will get more features along with dedicated servers.

Datarealm: Features and Control Panel

Life monitoring system, known as ToolMon.

Firewalls comes with every hosting account for active monitoring, rest assured that data is safe with Datarealm.

Company offers a control panel to assist in VPS management and clients can see bandwidth. And dedicated servers also include control panel server overview.

Datarealm: Reliability and Support

Datarealm provides round-the-clock support vis Support Tickets, Announcements, Knowledgebase and Downloads. Live chat and Open Ticket also assist the user for any troubleshooting.

Pros

Datarealm contains informative content which will be useful for users.

In website clients can see promos that they have.

VPS and dedicated server packages are reasonably priced.

Cons

Degrading performance

Slow customer support response

Cancellation Policy

For cancellation requests after the end of initial 30 days, the customer shall be entitled for no refund. Cancellation request is to be submitted through the control panel site manager.

Conclusion

Datarealm is US based hosting provider which is dealing best in unlimited hosting and dedicated hosting. Company plans have won many awards. With company it`s easy to upgrade to a larger account and it will not cost extra.