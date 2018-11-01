Latest News And Web Hosting Review Vodien

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Vodien

Vodien Internet solution is a popular hosting provider in Asia, founded in 2002. It provides premier access speeds to customers in all regions. Now the company is serving thousands of clients across various customer segments and industries globally. They are offering flexible, reliable, affordable and more efficient solutions for all sized businesses. Customers can access website significantly faster along with Singapore-based servers and infrastructure. Additionally, Vodien has an excellent support team available 24/7 to assist their customers on time. Their main aim is to deliver hassle free services to the customers and for this they continually invest in latest hardware for excellent performance.

Vodien.com: Company overview

Vodien.com is a hosting company that is located in Singapore. This company started operations in 2002. The company operates from data centers located in the company’s Singapore data center. Vodien.com offers their clients a variety of hosting features; web hosting, reseller hosting, e-mail hosting, dedicated server hosting, VPS hosting among others.

Performance/Reliability and Uptime report

The company’s operations are handled from a well-equipped state of the art data centers in Singapore, which ensures their hosting performance is excellent. Vodien.com hosting company offers their clients 99.9% network uptime guarantee, making hosting highly reliable.

Hosting plans

Web hosting from Vodien.com operates in 5 plans. These are; the hostValue plan, hostPlus plan, hostExpert plan, hostElite plan and host Ultimate hosting plan. All the 5 hosting plans come with premium WordPress themes, Softaculous script installer, Site Sentry protection, e-mail archiving along with many others.

Dedicated server hosting from Vodien.com operates from 4 hosting plans: serverValue plan, serverPlus plan, serverExpert plan and the serverElite. Unmanaged dedicated server hosting comes in 2 plans; unmanagedValue and unmanagedPlus plan.

Business web hosting from this web host comes in 5hosting plans; bizLite plan, bizValue, bizExpert, bizElite and bizUltimate hosting plans.

E-mail hosting from this hosting company operates in 4 plans: mailValue plan, mailPlus plan, mailExpert plan and the bizMail plan.

VPS hosting from Vodien.com also comes in 5 hosting plans; VPSValue plan, VPSPlus plan, VPSExpert plan, VPSElite plan and VPSUltimate plan.

Reseller hosting from the company operates in 2 plans; resellerComplete plan and the resellerUltimate plan.

Colocation hosting plans are 1URackspace, 10U quarter-rack, 20U Half rack and 42U Full rack plan.

Features and control panel

The hosting from Vodien.com comes with a variety of hosting features. Some of them arepremium WordPress themes, Softaculous script installer, POP3, SMTP, IMAP, MySQL 5 databases, SSL, PHP 5, incoming forwarders, e-mail aliases, dedicated e-mail queue, 24/7 customer support, Anti-Spam & Anti-Virus, 99.9% network uptime guarantee, a 30-day money back guarantee, Site Sentry protection, dedicated IP address, e-mail archiving along with many others.

The company’s hosting uses the cPanel control panel, which is very user friendly.

Pros

This company comes with a variety of hosting services and hosting plans from which users can choose.

Clients get a 99.9% network uptime guarantee.

Vodien.com offers their clients feature-rich hosting services.

Cons

Live chat customer support from vodien.com is not accessible 24/7.

Cancellation/ Refund Policy

This hosting company has a 30-day refund policy. This ensures that clients can get a refund before 30 days elapse in case they decide to stop hosting with the company.

Support

The customer and technical support teams from the company are available 24/7. On top of that, the company offers live chat, e-mail and telephone support to their clients. Clients can also get further support from the company via the company’s ticketing system and knowledgebase.

Coupons

Vodien.com currently has a discount for the dedicated serverhosting serverValue plan, where clients pay $100 less, from $599 to $499 per month. The company is also offering a discount for web hosting on the hostExpert plan for $10; clients now pay only $30 per month on this hosting plan

Conclusion

The hosting services offered by Vodien.com are of high quality. By offering 99.9% guaranteed network uptime, the company ensures their hosting is very reliable. On top of that, the customer support team is available 24/7 to cater for clients hosting needs. odien.com uses state of the art technologies which ensure good performance and speedy hosting services.