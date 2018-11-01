Latest News And Web Hosting Review Draculahost

Draculahost Overview

DraculaHost heads with the aim of making long-term relations with its customers by providing quality service at inexpensive rates for reliable hosting. With a belief that the best staff will ensure best services, the Company invests on employing the best of human resource. Resourceful and feature-rich web hosting software is being adopted by the company. The user is provided with upgraded software features in affordable prices. DraculaHost owns and maintains its own servers which are custom-made with quality components, thus, assuring the customers of a high-speed, effective and efficient experience. It also aids in security and quick response time.

DraculaHost assists the companies with assured USP backup and 24/7 monitoring. It also aids them in knowing and selecting the best plan for the company along with their present and future requirements. For making available quick access time, disaster recovery options and reliability, the company uses exceedingly developed datacenters in Chicago, Illinois.

Draculahost Plans

With every hosting plan DraculaHost provides its customers with free weekly offsite full account backups, free cPanel to cPanel transfer for shared hosting, free scripts for instant installation.

For shared hosting the user is free to create and host unlimited web sites and install blog, CMS, forum or e-shop with easy installation. There are four plans to select: Apophis, Asmodeus, Astaroth and Astarte comprising of 500 – unmetered disk space, 5MB to unmetered bandwidth, 1.28.GHz per client and 1024 RAM. Other features included are: AWStats, Webalizer, Analog, Access Logs, Error Logs and Resources Usage.

Autoblog hosting comprises of Sepulcher, Ossuary, Entombment and Sanctuary plans. Around 3000 – 24000 MB disk space, 45 – 360 GB bandwidth, 1.28 LVE GHz (GHz) Per Client and 1024 1LVE RAM (MB) Per Client is offered.

Draculahost: Features and Control Panel

Free cPanel to cPanel transfer on shared hosting.

Unlimited websites on 1 account.

30-day money back guarantee.

250+ free scripts instantly installation option.

Website Statistics: Raw Log Manager, AWStats, Webalizer, Referrer and Error Logs

Softaculous & Fantastico: Forums, Counters, Instant Shopping Carts, Blogs, Portals, Formmail

Trendy Site Builder and Flash Website Builder provided.

Web Based File Manager, Hotlink Protection, IP Deny Manager, Redirect URL.

Unlimited email accounts with SSH (Secure Shell), SSL, CGI, Ruby (RoR), FTP, Stats, Perl, PHP, MySQL, LiteSpeed and free site builder.

Dual Quad Core Xeon 5520.

24 GB of DDR system RAM.

4x300GB 15,000 RPM Raid-10.

100 Mbps Ports.

Draculahost Support

The user is provided with 24/7 live chat and tickets with e-mail support.

Draculahost Uptime Report

Every web hosting plan provides the user with 99.9% uptime guarantee backed.

Pros

No overcrowding of servers provides best support.

Cons

Being a fairly new entrant in the hosting market takes time to build a loyal customer base.

Conclusion

DraculaHost knows that uptime, speed and support are three main factors for a successful business. The Company believes in providing top notch support and exceptional services for its customers. Along with these factors data safety and customer security is also preferred. The company provides best service with no overcrowding of servers. Though DraculaHost is a new company, it provides the client with the most inclusive, complete and competitive web hosting.

Discounts

The Company is providing a 25% percent off of any Shared and Autoblog hosting plans through its website.