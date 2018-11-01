Latest News And Web Hosting Review CirrusHosting

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Cirrushosting

Cirrushosting offers valuable web hosting since 1999 and provides Internet infrastructure solutions for small and big businesses. This hosting provider is based in Toronto, Ontario and now become the fastest growing IT communities. It is a leading provider of comprehensive Internet services and one of Canada’s popular web hosting companies. Their aim is to offer manageable, secure and accessible hosting solutions at affordable prices. They hosted IT infrastructure services and solutions by maintaining highest level of reliability and quality. Today, Cirrus Tech serves around 100,000 domains with 99.99% uptime guarantee. In addition, they have several internet bandwidth and connectivity providers including Teleglobe, Hurricane Electric, and Cogent.

Parent Company: Cirrus Tech Ltd.

Headquarters: Toronto, Canada

Establishment: 1999

Cirrushosting : Company Overview

Cirrus Tech. Ltd., founded in 1999, a family owned Private Corporation and a top notch Cloud hosting provider, situated at Markham, Ontario, since its inception, providing excellent web hosting infrastructure solutions and hosting services to small as well as large businesses spread locally and globally. It is an accredited A+ registrar and an award winning web host. More than 1, 00,000 domains are hosted by company, and its hard work helps the company to acquire its position among the fastest growing IT communities. It is continuously improving its quality of services, results in one of the biggest hosting service provider of Canada and a top notch comprehensive web service provider.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Company is having local fiber optics network offers unlimited bandwidth with lowest latency. Servers are located in Tier 3 Data Centre’s, which are getting protection from diesel generator and backup batteries, and monitored by on-site engineers 24 by 7, allows servers to offer 99.999% uptime guarantee thereby they ensure clients that their website is 99.9 percent time up and running without any interruption during any 1 year period. Redundant and high-quality hardware is also offered with SSL Certificates, so with high uptime, combination results in good sites performance and max reliability.

Services Offered

Internet services – web hosting

Hosting Plans

Linux / Windows Shared Hosting plans offers a no. of features like Unlimited Bandwidth, Website Builder, PHP 5.2 and 5.3, SSI, Perl, Apache Tomcat, Ruby on Rails, Python, SQL Server, .NET, ASP.NET 4.0, Parallel Plesk Panel 11, Webstats, Backup, Cloudfare, SMTP/IMAP/POP3/ Webmail Support, E-Mail Aliases, Mailing lists, Autoresponders, Forwarders with various apps & 24*7 support.

Features & Control Panel

Parallels® Plesk Panel

99.999% Uptime

SSL Certificates & Web design

24*7 Support

E-mail Forwarders/ Aliases/ Auto Responders

SMTP/IMAP/POP3/Webmail Support

PHP 5.2 and 5.3, SSI, Perl

.NET, ASP.NET 4.0

Apache Tomcat, Ruby on Rails

Target Customers: SME's to Multi-national corporations and individuals

What about Customers?

Cost-effective

Support

24*7 Support is offered to clients for all the web hosting plans. As technical issues can arise at any point of time and not easy to solve and it may disturb the sites performance , it requires fast assistance of technical experts. A client can contact to the customer care via phone, e-mail and ticket and may get quality response within max 2 hrs.

Pros

Canada`s one of the best web hosting provider

Hosted more than 1, 00,000 domains

Top notch comprehensive web service provider

Partnership with big organizations like Dell, Cisco

Award Winning Web hosting company

A huge and enriched customer base

Flexible web hosting solutions

Migration & Consultation Services free of charge

Quality Service with quality support

A Green web host

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Cirrus Tech Ltd. offers a 30-day full money back guarantee to new subscriptions on 3 month or greater period by which Terms of Service are not violated. Refund policy does not apply to Domain Registrations, Dedicated Servers, SSL Certificates, Upgrades to Existing Subscriptions, & Subscription Renewals.

A Cancellation policy states that, If the Customer wishes to cancel the account, he is required to pay the cumulative amount of half of the charges incurred on monthly basis to end of the period.

Conclusion

Cirrushosting Ltd., considered as one of the best web hosting company, offers cost effective high quality hosting services of Shared hosting, domain registration, VPS hosting, dedicated hosting. To offer max satisfaction, 24*7 support is rendered with high uptime guarantee to clients.