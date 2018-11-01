Latest News And Web Hosting Review HostforWeb

Company Overview : HostForWeb

HostForWeb is a leading web hosting provider and is known for its reliable and scalable plans. Their data center is located in Chicago from which they have access to all important carters with no loop circuit requirements. Their impressive client list includes Service Providers, Content Companies and international ventures: Aleron, Accenture, Google, Hotwire, IBM, Micron Technology, PayPal and WebUseNet, to name a few. HostForWeb got its working on 2001 and provide Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, Cloud Hosting, VPS, Dedicated Servere, Colocation and Domains.

Hostforweb has been providing reliable hosting solutions from the past 12 years. Now, the company has more than 2 million websites and well-experienced staff for providing excellent solutions and services. For customer’s issues, the company hires only efficient and passionate executives that ensure clients satisfaction. Their solutions include Apache updates, server hardening, firewall configuration, PHP assistance and more. Also, they provide fully managed hosting solutions, 200+ pre-installed apps, user-friendly control panel, and website builder for the customers. Therefore, customers need to worry about only content for their website. On top of this, it is a risk-free company as they provide 30-day full refund guarantee.

Data Center: Located in the carrier-neutral Equinix Chicago Data Center

Services Offered

Shared web hosting

VPS and dedicated hosting

What for Customers?

Scalable, reliable and affordable hosting solutions

Support: 24.7.365

Uptime: 99.5%

HostForWeb Uptime Report

The Company provides its users with 99.9% network uptime. This calculation is done monthly. The company also provides credits in case of downtime. This credit is provided to the customer after there is a request on behalf of the customer. Maximum a month’s credit is provided to the customer.

HostForWeb Plans

Shared hosting consists of two plans: Smart Plan and Business Pro. The features provided are: unlimited Web Space and Bandwidth and comes with 1-year Domain Registration, Sitelock Vulnerability Scan, Private SSL, Dedicated Ip Address and Java/Tomcat Support.

There are five reseller plans : HFW-0, HFW-1, HFW-2, HFW-3 and HFW-4. Disk space of 100 – 400 GB, 1000 – 4000 GB bandwidth and features like WHMCS Billing Panel, RVSiteBuilder and SoftaCulous is provided.

Cloud Website Hosting, Cloud Server and Managed Cloud Server are three plans provided for Managed cloud hosting. It includes: Full Support, redundant hosting, 189 OS templates, CentOS 6.x + Cpanel/WHM and Storage Tolerance.

Fully Managed SSD VPS Hosting comprises of four plans: SSDVPS-1, SSDVPS-2, SSDVPS-3 and SSDVPS-4. Features provided are: 100 – 200 GB Disk Space, 2000 – 8000 GB bandwidth, 2 – 8 CoresCPU and 2048 -8192 MB RAM.

Dedicated servers provide users with Managed Support, Optimized and Hardened Setup, Direct Reboot Port Access, Free Migration Assistance, Hardware Replacement SLA and Easy Upgradable option from VPS.

HostForWeb: Features and Control Panel

Panel 11x.CentOS and c

Free WebSite Builder, Domain Statistics and Web Mail interfaces

32+ GB of RAM with redundant storage

Installing options of 125+ Scripts

Unlimited domains, E-mails, FTP accounts

Intel Xeon E5-2620 CPUs hardware

Panel WHMCS billing

HostForWeb Support

Users are provided with various options of accessing support via live chat, phone and email. Customers can gain access to expert professionals by ticket system along with support case tracking. Company Forum and Knowledgebase provides users have information about upcoming products and discounts. User manuals guide the users through troubleshooting of basic issues and flash tutorials enable self-help by pictorial representation.

Pros

Their prices are competitive.

They provide users with feature rich plans.

Cons

Long duration uptime irks users.

Customer support is not up to the mark.

Cancellation Policy

For cancellation purpose, the user is required to submit a written request to the Company. Users are required to fill the cancellation form. All users are provided with a 30 day money back guarantee and any requests received within this period entitles for a full refund. Cancellation process is initiated by the company after 60 minutes of receiving the request to do so.

Conclusion

HostForWeb is not a large enterprise but it provides services that are at par with experienced and established ones. Their packages are feature rich and convincingly low priced. 24/7 support, fantastic uptime, custom cPanel and free script installer make a pleasant hosting experience. Their hosting plans are suitable for all types of businesses and their attractive pricing are affordable to even the smallest businesses.