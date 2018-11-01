Latest News And Web Hosting Review Rowdyhost

Rowdyhost offers a broad range of hosting solutions including unlimited web hosting, dedicated server, cPanel hosting, cheap server hosting, email hosting, DDoS dedicated server, budget dedicated server. Apart from this, the company uses quality hardware for excellent performance without downtime. Their each hosting plans come with outstanding features like 99.9% uptime guarantee, cheapest dedicated servers, best SEO service at affordable rates and advanced tools. Their DDoS protection server keeps website safe and secure. The company also offers the 30-day money back guarantee for unhappy customers and 24/7 technical support is available through the ticket system, live chat and email for any hosting related issues.

Rowdyhost : Company Overview

Rowdyhost, one of the biggest web service providers, is operating in the hosting industry since 2003 and offers variety of services using latest technology and professionals. Services it offers are large in no. as each and every client is having different needs. Unlimited/ cpanel based web hosting, Dedicated server, Email hosting, FreeBSD VPS Hosting, Proxy Hosting, Linux/Windows VPS Hosting, SSH Tunnel Hosting, VPN Hosting, psybnc shell, ircd shell hosting, UNIX irc shell hosting, bnc shell plans etc.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Level of reliability and performance yield by Rowdyhost is quite high. To ensure security, SSL Certificates are offered which offers optimal protection to the data available on the customer’s site. With this, data centres of company are located at USA, and here location is itself a reliable one. Infrastructure of data centres are designed in such a manner that they results in performance based servers and so the website of client.

Hosting Plans

Unlimited Web Hosting provides several useful hosting features; unlimited ones are Unlimited Disk Space, Unlimited Bandwidth, Unlimited Subdomains, Unlimited Email Accounts and Unlimited MYSQL Database. Cpanel, Fantastico, free domain name (T&C applied), 15 days Money Back Guarantee (T&C applied), Free Instant Setup, SSL, Dedicated IP, Perl, PHP, SMTP/POP3, PHPMYADMIN, Webmail, Email Autoresponder with Backup & Frontpage Extension are also offered.

Reseller Hosting provides unlimited features like Unlimited Subdomain, Unlimited My SQL Database, Unlimited Email Accounts/ Autoresponders/ Forwarders, Unlimited Domains, Unlimited POP3 Email Accounts, Unlimited FTP Accounts. It also inc. Perl, PHP, Web Stats, Control Panel, PHPMyAdmin, Backup, Fantastico, SMTP, 24×7 Support. Web-Based Email, Free Setup with Pre-Installed CGI Scripts & Autoinstaller Scripts is a part of it.

VPS hosting plans comprises of Linux/ Windows VPS. Linux Plans offers Unlimited Data Transfer, 1 Free IP with Additional IPs, KLOXO, Instant Activation, RDNS Control Panel, Advance DDOS Protection, Control Panel etc. Windows VPS offers Additional IPs, IRC, Advanced DDos Protection, Adult Content and Free Setup & Windows Server 2003/2008/2012.

Dedicated Servers offers features such as Unmetered Bandwidth, Private VLAN, Reverse DNS, IRC/Adult Allowed, cPanel, Free IP, 24/7 Technical Support, DDoS Filtering, Plesk, Free Setup.

Features & Control Panel

Search Engine Submission

Website Design

Perl, PHP, PHPMyAdmin, Plesk

Control Panel/ RDNS

Fantastico, SMTP

Free Setup

Support

Advance DDOS Protection

24/7 Technical Support

Support

A good Technical Support for 24 Hrs a day and 7 days a week is rendered to customers on regular basis. As technical issues are not easy to handle or resolve users anytime if face such issue, can ask for the support. Here support or service to serve the customers is offered continuously without any interruption.

Pros

Unmetered bandwidth and Unlimited disk space offered

Cheap Web hosting services

High quality web hosting packages

Continued Technical Support provided

High reliability & security

Cons

Uptime Guarantee is not offered in any of the hosting package.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A Refund Policy of Rowdyhost is offered to clients. Here a client if found the services offered unsatisfactory or not as per his expectation, he or she may give a request for the same. Refund will be made but after deducting the cost which he paid to buy the domain. This deduction is being done as the domain is considered as the user property and it will always be with them. But money is not refunded if users account is being terminated for abuse or other reason.

Conclusion

Rowdyhost, one of the largest web host, offers a wide range of services like Reseller hosting, Web hosting, VPS Hosting & Dedicated Servers with good security & reliability and technical support.