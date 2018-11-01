Latest News And Web Hosting Review Host4asp.net

Host4ASP is one of the fastest growing site based out of the Chicago Illinois. The company is complete .net and asp.net focused and had recent Microsoft technology available. Their solid data centers have fully redundant power supply, N+1 power, and diesel generators to make sure server availability. Apart from this, their professional technical team is there 24/7 to monitor servers and solve clients issues instantly. The company has three various Windows hosting packages with SSD hosting and SSL certificates. They also offer 99.9% uptime guarantee with reliability and rock solid infrastructure. On top of this, their hosting packages packed with a broad range of features such as disk space, email accounts, free domain, unlimited websites, free dedicated IP, data transfer and much more.

SiteGeek analysis shows 99.9% uptime last week for Host4asp. Up Time % is the amount of time websites hosted by the hosting company are available for users or visitors. Host4asp time and again consistent high up-time percentages very close to 100%, means sites hosted by Host4asp are available 24/7 or exceptionally close to 24/7.

Host4asp hosted site count for .com, .net, .org and .info is 317. Quantity does not essentially reflect quality. It is significant to ensure a hosting company can handle the magnitude of sites it hosts on its servers.

SiteGeek Analysis shows that 1 new domain was registered with Host4asp and 0 domain was transferred to Host4asp from other web hosts. Analysis also shows 0 domain was transferred away from Host4asp.

Host4asp has 100% positive user sentiment, based on social media content and conversations. It’s a real time snapshot of customer’s perception of hosting company and ensures hosting company is meeting user needs and convey quality service.

Host4asp.net: Company Overview

Host4ASP.net is a company that offers high quality ASP.NET hosting. This company started offering hosting services in 2013 and has its headquarters in Illinois, Chicago. The company handles its operations from state of the art data centers located in Chicago and Hong Kong. Some of the hosting services the company offers clients are: Windows VPS hosting, reseller hosting and ASP.NET hosting.

Performance/Reliability and Uptime report

The Host4ASP.net hosting Company uses brand new Dell servers, CISCO hardware firewall and high performance SSDs to ensure optimum speed and hosting performance. On top of that, they use fault tolerant disk arrays in the data centers further improving performance and reliability of their hosting services. The customer support team is also available 24/7, which further enhances the company’s reliability. The company offers clients 99.9% guaranteed network uptime.

Hosting plans

ASP.NET hosting from this hosting company operates from 3 hosting plans: the basic plan, the advance hosting plan and the business hosting plan. Some of the standard features of these plans are unlimited sub domains, unlimited monthly data transfer, a dedicated IP address, 24/7 customer support, and 99.9% network uptime among others.

Reseller hosting from Host4ASP.net Company on the other hand operates on 3 hosting plans: the silver plan, the golden plan and the platinum plan.

Windows VPS from the company comes with features such as Email & live chat customer support, fully managed software, automated full system backups and 24×7 Server monitoring and patching. The company operates 4 VPS hosting plans: the Barebone VPS, Developer VPS, Business VPS and Managed VPS.

Features and Control panel

Hosting from Host4ASP.net comes with a variety of hosting services from which users can choose. Some of these features are: Windows Server 2012 R2, Cloud FLARE CDN, MS Web Deploy, Domain Name, FTP, IIS 8.5, IIS Remote Management, Application pool mode, WebMatrix, SQLServer Session-State Mode, Classic ASP, Site memory application, 99.9% network uptime, 24/7 customer support among other features. Some of the other features included in their hosting services are PHP 5.2,5.3,5.4, Zend Optimizer, Node.js, URLRewrite 2, custom error pages, Crystal Reports Runtime, Perl-CGI, CGI, Visual LightSwitch, phpMyAdmin, SMTP,POP3, IMAP, ASP.NET MVC 2,3,4,5,6,web mail access, mail aliases, MySQL 5.5, among many other excellent hosting features.

Host4ASP.net hosting services use the Website Panel control panel, which is among the best control panels in the industry.

Support

The customer and technical support team is reachable 24/7 but only via e-mail and live chat. The company does not offer their clients telephone support. The company’s FAQ section is also a useful resource to get support from the company. Clients can access the knowledgebase and the ticketing system from the company for further support.

Pros

This company offers their clients feature-rich hosting services

This hosting company provides a 30-day money back guarantee.

Host4ASP.net hosting Company offers their clients excellent performance and very good hosting speed.

Cons

The Host4ASP.net Company does not have any discount coupons on offer for their clients.

The company does not offer phone support for clients.

Cancellation/Refund Policy

The company offers a 30-day money back guarantee. This makes sure that clients can get a refund in the event they are unsatisfied or wish to discontinue hosting with the company. However, this only applies before 30 days elapse.

Conclusion

Host4ASP.net hosting company offers their clients a variety of feature-rich hosting services. Moreover, the company delivers very good hosting speeds and performance, which makes their hosting services very reliable. The support team from the company can be reached 24/7, which further enhances the reliability of the company’s hosting.