Latest News And Web Hosting Review Zenutech

‘Zenutech Inc’ is a Canadian based web hosting company that aims to provide the best quality and reliable web hosting solutions in Canada. It offers various web solutions from e-commerce hosting to shared web hosting, domain registration, dedicated servers, domain transfer, domain renewal, SSL certificates, server collocation services and virtual private servers. All the hosting plans come with Spam and virus protection along with 24/7 monitoring daily backups for enhanced website security. It further offers a 99.9% network uptime guarantee which ensures customers websites are online 24/7/365. Zenutech.com has a very efficient customer support team that is always willing to help. The support team is on standby 24/7 via email and a toll-free telephone number.

Zenutech.com is a professional web hosting company. The company focuses on providing quality services and excellent support while making the client comfortable at all levels.

Services offered

Linux web hosting

Dedicated servers

Server co-location

Domain names

E-commerce ready hosting

Key Selling Points

Providing services to all levels of clients and gives attention to quality customer care.

Establishment : 2002

Headquarters

Regent Street (downtown)

Fredericton, New Brunswick,

Canada

Executives

Founders are Pierre Grandmaison and Brad Touesnard

Reliability and uptime

zenutech.com has 99.9% uptime. They offer PCI compliant web hosting which kind of guarantees that the servers are all complaint with top level security standards and hence reliable.

Plan and Pricing

zenutech.com offers three types of plans in both Linux hosting and e-commerce ready hosting. The costing is as follows

Standard plan: $8.95 pm

$8.95 pm Business plan: $19.95 pm

$19.95 pm Enterprise plan: $39.95 pm

Dedicated (self-managed) servers start at $99 per month. Managed dedicated servers at $ 219.95 pm and Managed dedicated servers with PCI compliance and be taken at prices starting at $249.95pm.

Features and control panel

They offer cPanel or Zenutech Control panel. Top features of zenutech.com would be wonderful tech support which is available 24×7, very competitive rates as compared to the industry giants, reliable networks due to excellent quality hardware and servers and flexibility.

Technical Support

Very prompt support is provided both via email and 24X7 phone support.

Cancellation and refund policy

They have a 30-day money back guarantee.

Conclusion

zenutech.com provides PCI compliant web hosting at competitive rates and with uncompromisable quality.