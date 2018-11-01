Latest News And Web Hosting Review Stablehost

Stablehost.com : Company Review

Since 1997 Stable Hosting, is providing shared hosting, easy to use web hosting solutions with innovative features and services. Commitment to customer support is 100%. Stable Hosting team continuously explores new and innovative solutions to keep customers up to date on technology. Irrespective of individual or small businesses cater to everyone.

Windows shared hosting, offers to customers:

Support for popular Web applications and Web application development tools

Industry-standard Web environments

Reliable and consistent tools and services

Reliability and Performance:

Company has increased Reliability on powerful servers that offer rapid deployment of updates for security and performance so that your site is up to date with the latest offerings from the world`s largest software vendor. With more efficient services, Windows shared hosting has increased its performance. Ability of the company is very much efficient to quickly deploy your Web application or FrontPage site using your software`s built-in utilities.

Hosting Plans:

Company offers its customers four superb packages. The pricing of these packages are also very affordable in today’s market. All plans include multimedia support, unlimited email boxes and rest email features, Google webmaster tools. Company offers four packages:

One plan:

All-inclusive plan

No-nonsense annual price

Windows Advanced Plan:

It includes One Plan + Extra MS SQL and My SQL Database

Ready Commerce Plan:

Feature rich plan

Includes extra like shop site manager

Email Plan:

Have a great business start with a domain and email

Launch:

Be online in minutes by selecting your hosting plan (with a free domain name and money back guarantee) and Get help with account set up, domain, site design, and email.

Protect:

Automated daily back up to protect your files and restore any damaged data. Enhanced website performance with advanced security scans against malwares and threats.

Grow online:

With our hosting plans, we make it easier for potential customers to find your website with search engines like Google.

Helping Hand:

Our designing team and marketing services brings best in your site and draw potential customers and visitors. Increase productivity with better tools like Google Apps.

Support:

Browse knowledgebase : Company has Hundreds of knowledgebase articles to browse

User Guide : Your guide to start your account

Terms of Service : All legal information regarding your account is available

Contact us : 24 x 7 chat team available for your support and help

Pros:

Quickest account set up

Affordable pricing

24×7 support team available

Superb packages

Top-notch web hosting

Best Reseller wholesale plus programs

Refund Policy:

Top priority of company is your satisfaction. With 10 yrs. Of experience Stable Hosting guarantee you full satisfaction. But even if Stable Hosting doesn’t full fill your requirements then you can simply cancel your hosting plan within first 30 days and your amount will be refunded.

Conclusion:

Stable hosting provides very good hosting packages at very affordable prices. They have 24×7 live chat and toll free phone support and 30 days money back guarantee. Customers also gave nice reviews. Clients will surely be satisfied with Stable Hosting.