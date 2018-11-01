Latest News And Web Hosting Review Masterwebnet

Masterweb: Company Overview

Masterweb Corp is rated as the number one web hosting provider in Indonesia since 2004. Hosting services provide by Masterweb.net hosting company are website design, internet marketing, colocation, dedicated servers, VPS hosting, web hosting and SSL certificates. It is also an accredited domain name provider and domain name registrar in Indonesia. The hosting services it offers use the industry renowned Plesk control panel. This company ensures that the technical support team and customer support team are on standby 24/7 to sort out any issues that may arise. It also offers customers 99.9% guaranteed network uptime keeping clients’ websites online throughout.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Data Centres of company are monitored all the time in order to maintain the servers up time. Performance of servers is high and up time of servers always between 99.8% – 99.9%. Customers website and their crucial data is always have a good connectivity with web or internet and maintained in a proper manner with daily backups by which increased reliability is also delivered

Hosting Plans

Linux Hosting Personal & Business offers a complete web hosting solution comprises of Domain name, E-Mail, Website Design with several features such as unlimited bandwidth, Setup for free, 24*7 Support, DNS Manager, files upload via cPanel, FTP, Subdomain, Webstats. E-Mail based features are Unlimited Forwarding & POP, Webmail etc. Scripting features are Perl, PHP5, CGI, Perl and SSI. Database includes My SQL 5 & daily backup services are also offered. Business plans include some additional features like Web installer, Softaculous (cPanel), Telnet SSH (Spanel), Secure FTP, .htaccess, SSL, Unlimited Subdomains, SMTP, AutoBCC, Remote Database etc.

Features & Control Panel

Website Builder

Customer Service for 24 Hrs for first week

99.8% to 99.9%. Servers Uptime

Spanel

SSL Certificate

Domain name & E-Mail Services

Unlimited bandwidth

Free Setup

FTP & Subdomains

Perl, PHP5, CGI, Perl, SSI

Softaculous (cPanel)

Telnet SSH (Spanel)

Support

In terms of Customer Service, 50 customer services are served by the provider. Technical support is rendered on continued basis for 24 Hrs. for the complete first week of the month. During anytime of the day, whether it is morning, afternoon, evening or night, a client can contact to the company by using services of e-mail, phone, chat / online ticket. Team dedicated to offer support is tried to give their best to provide max satisfaction to customers.

Pros

Indonesia’s best web hosting company

Company offers less exp domain & web hosting services

Free hosting & free domain is offered

Max no. of domains registered by MWN

High standard & quality products & services

Premium Customer Support offered

Flexible web hosting solutions

Website ready in just 1 minute

Cons

User is bound by a minimum contract.

Customer service is not rendered for second, third & last week of the month.

Guarantee or Policy of refunding money to the client is not offered

Cancellation/ Refund Policy

A refund policy having a provision of refunding money to the client on their feeling unsatisfied and as per their request is NOT offered by Masterweb to their customers. If clients found that the services provided are not providing full satisfaction or they are facing some other kind of issues, they cannot ask for their money back.

Conclusion

Master web Network offers user friendly, reliable, fast web hosting services like Shared hosting, VPS, Domain name, Managed Server, Dedicated Server, Colocation Server. A good customer support and great uptime is also offered which each and every user as a client expects from their service provider.