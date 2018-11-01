Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hosting.co.uk

Hosting Review Hosting.co.uk

USP

The most prominent hosting companies in the UK.

Establishment: 2012

Services Offered:

Web hosting, Reseller hosting, Virtual Private Servers and Cloud services

SSL certificates from Comodo : Extended Validation (EV), and Domain Validation (DV) certificates, along with Multi-Domain and Wildcard

Hosting Features

Site builder

Website Monitoring Service: To analyze and monitor the website for its speed, page loads and unexpected downtime. It would enhance web performance and improve the user experience.

Parent Company: Zonat S.A

CEO of Zonat S.A: Frederick Schiwek

What for Customers?

High-quality web hosting products on technologically advanced solutions

Uptime: 99.9%

Hosting.co.uk is a green web hosting provider, offers web hosting solutions at affordable rates. Hosting services include Web hosting, Reseller hosting, VPS hosting and Cloud services. Datacenter and servers are located in the UK and offer blazing fast speed. A company is packed with a number of outstanding features such as full web statistics, cPanel, instant setup, daily backups, one-click script & CMS installer, latest Intel and Dell hardware and more. Besides this, get 24/7 technical support from well experienced and knowledgeable support team. On top of this, the company offers a 30-day money back guarantee for unsatisfied customers. A customer can switch web hosting account without any charges.

(May 30, 2018) Invests in Comodo's Encryption and started offering SSL certificates from Comodo. It would provide internet security and vital user experience and trust. SSL encrypt important information sent from a browser to a server, like credit card numbers, usernames, and passwords.