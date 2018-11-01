Ananova

Latest News And Hosting Review GigeNET

About Company – Hosting Review GigeNET

Key Selling Points

  • Hosting Partner for Life
  • cPanel Partner

Executive

  • Founder & president of GigeNET Cloud: Ameen Pishdadi
  • SVP of Products: Joe De Paolo

Address

GigeNET
545 E. Algonquin Road
Suite D
Arlington Heights, IL 60005
Toll-Free: (800) 561-2656

Services Offered – Hosting Review GigeNET

GigeNET Cloud Lite

  • Managed Cloud: Next Generation Of Public Cloud with self-healing SAN, high availability, live migrations, seamless failover, fastest route optimization
  • Runs on standardized KVM platform backed Xeon-D hardware for consistent high-performance and availability
  • Cloud Lite Plans: Balanced, Core, and Max
  • cPanel license

Dedicated Managed Hosting

and dedicated hosting

Hosting Features

Fully automated DDoS protection

Target Customers

  • Individuals, SME's and Large Enterprises
  • Shared, VPS, and cloud hosting providers

What for Customers?

  • High-performance, reliable
  • Trusted collaborator for offloading IT requirements and moving the business forward. The company helps to solve IT infrastructure problems with custom solutions that nurture continued growth.
  • The company provide hosting on quality servers and network protection
