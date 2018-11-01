Latest News And Hosting Review GigeNET

Hosting Review GigeNET
About Company – Hosting Review GigeNET
Key Selling Points
- Hosting Partner for Life
- cPanel Partner
Executive
- Founder & president of GigeNET Cloud: Ameen Pishdadi
- SVP of Products: Joe De Paolo
Address
GigeNET
545 E. Algonquin Road
Suite D
Arlington Heights, IL 60005
Toll-Free: (800) 561-2656
Services Offered – Hosting Review GigeNET
GigeNET Cloud Lite
- Managed Cloud: Next Generation Of Public Cloud with self-healing SAN, high availability, live migrations, seamless failover, fastest route optimization
- Runs on standardized KVM platform backed Xeon-D hardware for consistent high-performance and availability
- Cloud Lite Plans: Balanced, Core, and Max
- cPanel license
Dedicated Managed Hosting
and dedicated hosting
Hosting Features
Fully automated DDoS protection
Target Customers
- Individuals, SME's and Large Enterprises
- Shared, VPS, and cloud hosting providers
What for Customers?
- High-performance, reliable
- Trusted collaborator for offloading IT requirements and moving the business forward. The company helps to solve IT infrastructure problems with custom solutions that nurture continued growth.
- The company provide hosting on quality servers and network protection