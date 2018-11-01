Latest News And Web Hosting Review Verio

Parent Company: NTT Communications
Services Offered
- web hosting, application hosting, and SaaS applications
- Domain Name Registration, WhoIs Lookup
- Business Hosting, Shared Business Web Hosting
- Virtual Web Servers (VWS), Managed Web Server (MWS), Server Solutions, Unmanaged Dedicated Servers, Managed Private Servers, Virtual Private Servers
- Business Productivity Software
- E-Billing and Invoicing, E-Membership Management
- Professional Services, Web Design Services, Website Marketing and IT Services
Hosting Features: SSL Certificates, IPv6 Solutions, E-commerce, McAfee, PC Data Backup, SugarCRM, Microsoft® Exchange, E-mail Marketing
Customers: SME's
What for Customers?
- Reliable and scalable Global IP Network