Latest News And Web Hosting Review Seoalienhost

Seoalienhost : Company Overview

Seoalienhost, World`s biggest SEO hosting service provider, offering over 4,500 Unique Class C IPs all over the world. Hosting plans are full featured thereby offering top notch performance, high uptime, max reliability and max rate of client satisfaction. Their goal is to satisfy max clients and to achieve this, continued efforts are done by their diversified and trained staff leads to a huge customer base.

Reliability & Performance/Uptime Report

Physical location of the servers of company leads to state of the art data centers results in high uptime of servers which yields top-notch performance as sites run most of the time with least downtime. According to the Uptime Report of the company, 99.9 percent server uptime guarantee is provided to clients.

With this, company has made the arrangements by which data stored on clients site is backup on daily, weekly and monthly basis, by this it ensures safety and reliability.

Hosting Plans

All the Hosting plans includes no. of features, key ones are Unlimited Webspace & Unlimited Bandwidth. List also comprises of cPanel and WHM Control Panel, Private Branded Nameservers, Separate C Class Nameservers, .htaccess enabled, CRON jobs, Separate C Class IP`s, CloudLinux Hosting with Apache, Softaculous,Installatron, Stats / Logs, One-Click WordPress Setup, PHP 4/5 with MySQL 5+, Daily,Weekly and Monthly Backups, 99.99% Uptime Guarantee, 24x7x365 Support with 30 Days Money Back Guarantee. A no. of Unlimited features are offered like Unlimited Domains, Unlimited Parked Domains, Unlimited Sub Domains, Unlimited Addon Domains, Unlimited FTP Accounts, Unlimited Email Accounts, Unlimited MySQL Databases.

Features & Control Panel

cPanel and WHM Control Panel

CloudLinux Hosting with Apache

30 Day Money Back Guarantee

CRON jobs

Unlimited Domains

Unlimited Addon/Sub/Parked Domains

Unlimited Email/FTP Accounts

Unlimited MySQL Databases

One-Click WordPress Setup

24x7x365 Support

Softaculous, Installatron

99.99% Uptime

PHP 4/5 with MySQL 5+

Stats / Logs

Backup

Support

Company offers good customer support round the clock. Technical support is required most, so the team of technical experts is dedicated for this. Service for 24 hrs a day, seven days a week & 365 days a year is offered so that clients without looking at the clock can give the chance to company to serve them. Options of Live Chat, E-Mail & Ticket, is provided to interact with the clients.

Pros

Technical Support for round the clock

More than 4,500 Unique Class C IPs provided

SEO enabled hosting

No Contracts, No Agreements

Instant Setup for free of charge

Daily, Weekly, Monthly Backups

Unlimited Webspace & Unlimited Bandwidth

Full featured hosting packages

An enriched Knowledgebase

Powerful & Simple Control Panel

1 click Auto Installer 300+ scripts

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Seoalienhost refund policy states, if their customers are not satisfied with their service, within 30 days of date of service issued, if clients submit the request for the same, this policy covers them and company may refund their amount.

Conclusion

Seoalienhost, a professional SEO Web host, offers full-featured SEO hosting services to their clients with cPanel & WHM, 99.9 percent uptime, 30 days money back guarantee, 24*7 technical support, and others.