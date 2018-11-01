Latest News And Web Hosting Review ZNetLive

ZNetLive Company Profile

It is necessary that web hosting company provides optimized resources to its customers, for proper functioning, fast loading speed and 100% uptime. While choosing a web hosting service provider, customers should make sure that they choose a service provider which is affordable, reliable, offers customized plans for customer’s different requirements and provides round the clock customer support.

ZNetLive was founded by Mr. Munesh Jadoun in 2001. The company is headquartered in Jaipur, India and has its datacenters located in India, USA and Germany. Overtime, ZNetLive has made its mark and evolved as a leading name in the web hosting industry.

ZNetLive is an ICANN (Internet Corporation of Assigned Names and Numbers) accredited registrar for domain name registration. It also featured on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India in 2011 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia in 2010.

The reliability of ZNetLive is proven with the fact that it has a vast pool of over 91000 satisfied customers, as it caters to the need of its customers with its customizable offerings and sincerity in service.

Data Center

Dallas, Texas

London, UK

Singapore

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Tokyo, Japan

Parent Company: ZNet Technologies

Awards/Achievements

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific 2010 Award (126th fastest growing company in Asia)

Featured in International dailies like CIO-Asia, MIS-Asia, ComputerWorld – Singapore, WHIR

Services Offered

Domain Registration, Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, VPS, Dedicated server

What for Customers?

Secure and advanced technological environment

Synchronizing wavelength with clients

Never ending relationships

Support: 24.7.365 technical support and customer service

Featured Services

The company specializes in web hosting services, and offers a range of services such as Shared Hosting, VPS Hosting, SSD Hosting, WordPress Hosting, Classical Dedicated Servers, ZOOM Dedicated Servers, Reseller Hosting and Domain Name Hosting. It also offers other services like SSL Certificates, Website Builder Tools, E-mail Hosting and many other Value Added Services. It can be said that, ZNetLive is one stop solution for all your web hosting needs.

ZNetLive offers many different plans for each of its web hosting services. These plans cater to the needs of each and every customer, from newbie bloggers, small and medium businesses or websites to heavy trafficked websites. The plans are economical and within reach of every customer.

ZNetLive offers state of the art hardware and software infrastructure with latest upgrades available. ZNetLive has recently installed 120 GB SDD cached storage on all its servers, to boost the website loading time. Also, it provides plans with best hardware with its Classical Dedicated Servers featuring DDR3 ECC RAM, Enterprise SATA, RAID mirroring, NAS Backup, etc., which are configurable as per customer’s requirement.

The Innovative Edge

ZNetLive has developed a unique blend of classical dedicated servers and cloud servers called the ZOOM Dedicated Servers. Their in house developed ZOOM dedicated servers are of very unique kind and cater to the immediate needs of booming websites.

They offer dedicated resources as in dedicated hosting with greater flexibility and enhanced features of cloud hosting. They are economically prized and those who cannot go for dedicated servers, can have their requirements fulfilled with this viable option.

24 x 7 Customer Support & Value Added Services

Along with all the above features and services, ZNetLive provides 24×7 customer support service to its customers for their problems and queries. The customer support team can be reached by three modes viz Phone, live chat and e-mail. The support team provides instant response to the customers.

Also, all the ZNetLive plans come bundled with various Value Added Services that adds to the credibility of their services.

ZNetLive Overview

ZNetLive has been in the industry from 2001 and working as a top knotch web hosting provider, offering high quality and reliable services to their clients. The staff of the company is very dedicated and committed to offer worlds best web hosting services and solutions with excellent network connectivity, high security, great uptime and fast speed, at the cheapest possible prices to their clients across the world. ZNetLive is a business unit of ZNet Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Reliability and Performance/ Uptime Report

To ensure maximum reliability and to develop confidence of the clients in the services offered, security gets top most priority. Thus, in order to ensure this at high level, SSL Certificates, Malware Scanning, cPanel, WebsitePanel, Softaculous, Malware scanning, Phishing alerts features it includes which makes this an excellent trustworthy service provider.

Company`s Web hosting services offered 100% uptime guarantee to their customers. If web page gets loaded in several seconds or minutes, you may loose your customer and considering this, 100 % uptime is offered by keeping the servers always up. SSD cached VPSs offers superior performance and that too at a low cost.

ZNetLive plans

ZNetLives Web hosting and Reseller Hosting offers several features for free like 7-day Web Hosting trial, Website/ Reseller Hosting migration, domain & SSL certificate. Along with this, it offers Dedicated account manager, security related features as given above, technical features like DDoS Protection, SSD Caching, Daily Backup, FTP, DNS Management etc. and Unlimited Bandwidth with all the plans. Linux Reseller Hosting comes with Unlimited Websites, Email IDs, Subdomains and MYSQL.

ZNetLive`s Managed WordPress hosting plans, automatically installed WordPress on your website. It offers Unlimited Business Mail ID`s and Unlimited Bandwidth,fastest and most efficient SSD, WordPress Staging, a FREE Domain name, an SSL certificate, Google AdWords Marketing Credit, Malware scanning, Phishing alerts and email spam protection. SSD web hosting comes with unlimited Bandwidth, Websites, Email IDs, Subdomains and MYSQL. They also offer technical and security related features.

Fully Managed Virtual Private Servers and Hybrid Servers offers 100% uptime SLA, Free SSL certificate, SSD Caching, DDoS Protection, Dedicated account manager, Plesk control panel. Each VPS Hosting plan comes with unlimited featuresl like Websites, Email IDs, Subdomains and MYSQL. Hybrid Servers comes with Enterprise SATA HDD, DDR3 ECC RAM, Free WHMCS License, 2 Dedicated IP Address. It also includes Security and technical features like Full Root access, SSH and Shell Access, CS Firewalls and many more. Managed Dedicated Servers offers Free NAS Backup, Enterprise SATA HDD, DDR4 ECC RAM with some of the above features. Security and Technical features are also offered.

ZNetLive: Features and Control Panel

24 Hrs Customer Support via live Chat, Call or Support Ticket

30 day money back guarantee for Web hosting

100% uptime guarantee for Web hosting

DDoS protected dedicated servers

Dedicated servers with free NAS Backup

Powerful, `pay-per-use`

SSL Certificates for ensuring security

Domain name WHOIS Search tool

SmarterMail 12.x- Exchange-level Mail Server Software

SmarterTrack 10.x- Customer Service and Help Desk Software

SmarterStats 8.x- Business Analytics to Gauge the Success of Your Online Presence

User friendly Website Builder

Malware Scanning and Phishing alerts

cPanel, WebsitePanel, Softaculous

Web Conferencing

File Sharing

Office Tools

Business Class E-mail Plans/ Services

ZNetLive Support

In the context of offering premium support to company`s clients, various ways like Live Chat, Give a Call or submitting a Support Ticket are available. You may used any one of them to get your queries resolved within 24 Hrs. If you are not familiar with the technical terminology, as most of us don`t understand, then a huge Knowledgebase having articles on various topics is given on company`s site. SmarterTrack 10.x- Customer Service and Help Desk Software is used by company to provide support properly.

Pros

Knowledgebase having articles on various topics

Your queries gets resolved within 24 Hrs

Cheapest domain names

Technologically advanced and reasonable web hosting services

High security

Reliable and Superior performance

Cons

Everything is very good.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Cancellation policy of the provider states that you may cancel the service requested, if you are not satisfied, within first 30 Days of service being ordered and you may ask for a refund.

Conclusion

ZNetLive, from last several years, offers worlds best web hosting services and solutions comprising of various useful features with excellent network connectivity, high security, great uptime and fast speed, at the cheapest possible prices to their clients across the world.