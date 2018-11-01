Ananova

Expert Web Hosting Community

Home » entertainment » story » Latest News And Web Hosting Review Pair

Latest News And Web Hosting Review Pair

Parent Company: Pair Networks

Data Center

  • Custom-built Internet in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • The company owns dedicated, a multi-homed network which is fully-switched and collision-free. It uses Juniper Networks routers and Foundry Networks switches
  • External connections are GigE (up to 10,000Mbps) to five diverse backbone networks

What about Customers?

  • Reliable: Hand-tunning and BGP route selection to ensure optimal route selection focused on private peering and automatic failover in the event of outages.
DMCA.com Protection Status

%d bloggers like this: