Latest News And Web Hosting Review LeaseWeb

About Company – Web Hosting Review LeaseWeb
Establishment: 1997
Executive
- CEO and co-founder: Con Zwinkels
- CEO: Lex Boost
Datacenter: 19 data centers across four continents with a total capacity of more than 5.5Tbps and 2.5 Tbps peak performance
- Operates 18 data centers in locations across Europe, Asia, and North America, out of which 12 data centers in North America
- Backed by the superior worldwide network with a total capacity of more than 5.5 Tbps bandwidth capacity with 58 PoPs
- 80,000+ servers under management
Wholesale Data Center Agreement with H5 Data Centers
- Located at Ashburn, Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Phoenix (2600 W. Germann Road in Chandler, AZ), San Jose, San Luis Obispo, and Seattle
- The state-of-the-art data centers
- The leading flexible and scalable data center which operate in the United States with nearly 2 million square feet under management.
Subsidiaries: LeaseWeb B.V. (“LeaseWeb Netherlands”), LeaseWeb USA, Inc. (“LeaseWeb USA, established in 2011”), LeaseWeb Asia Pacific PTE. LTD (“LeaseWeb Asia”), LeaseWeb CDN B.V. (“LeaseWeb CDN) and LeaseWeb Deutschland GmbH (“LeaseWeb Germany”)
Acquisitions: ServInt (2018), Nobis Technology Group (2016), Shore.net (2013)
Achievements/Awards
- (July 11, 2017) The company recognized as a Challenger in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting in Europe based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.
Services Offered – Web Hosting Review LeaseWeb
- Cloud infrastructure service provide
- Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Dedicated Hosting
- Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider
- Enterprise full suite of retail colocation and hybrid IT cloud solutions
- Cyber Security Services
- Provides infrastructure for mission-critical websites, Internet applications, email servers, security, and storage services
- Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) for mission-critical websites, Internet applications, email servers, security, and storage services
- End-to-end solutions for public, private and hybrid cloud-based offerings which include AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud solutions.
- Consultancy and IT extension services
- Network
Hosting Features: Multi-CDN And Private-CDN
Customers – Web Hosting Review LeaseWeb
Number of Customers: 17,500+
Target Customers
- SMB's to Enterprises
- Mission-critical websites, Internet applications, email servers, security, and storage services
What for Customers?
- The customers get delighted with the highest level of service and a diverse cloud portfolio.
- Helps businesses to find the right solution to their critical cloud-hosting needs from its global, managed hybrid platforms
- Excellent service with hybrid cloud located close to customers
Support: 24.7.365 technical support and customer service
Uptime: 99.999%
- (May 10, 2018) Acquired hosting pioneer ServInt, to increase its footprint and customer base in the United States. Furthermore, it would add the company's expertise in the large and fast-growing third-party managed services market.
The ServInt, a renowned brand in the US cloud and hosting industry, founded in 1995. It is a Northern Virginia-based company pioneered in web hosting and leading provider of managed hosting services for cloud IT operations.
- (December 20, 2017) LeaseWeb would expand to H5 Phoenix data center which offers private data center suites for 125-kilowatt and 250-kilowatt increments. It would facilitate its US growth.