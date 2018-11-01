Latest News and Web Hosting Review GoHosting.com.au

Gohosting : Company Overview

GoHosting, started in 2003, with the aim to be a leader in web hosting in Australia. Company is offering hosting services in a safe and secure environment. It focuses on controlling the important aspects of internet activities. Using high-quality hardware, best server hosting, web hosting, application hosting, e-mail hosting services are offered with ultimate technical support and max reliability at competitive prices.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Data Centres of the company are monitored all the time in order to maintain the server’s security and up-time, results in high performance of servers. Company owns and run their own network based at Australia. It has a complete control over the network as it is monitored via SMS and mail and by this secure, reliable and prompt services are offered. Customer’s website and their crucial data always have a good backup and maintained in a proper manner by which increased reliability is also delivered. SSL certificates are also offered to ensure safety for client information.

Hosting Plans

Business Web hosting plans include features such as free setup, 24*7 support, Unlimited Mailboxes, Unlimited Autoresponders, Unlimited Aliases, Webmail, Spam Assassin, Unlimited Sub-domains, FTP Access, Webstats, PHP, CGI, MySQL, Ruby, Perl, Python with Daily backups. Budget web hosting plans including above, consist of features like Unlimited Bandwidth, Unlimited Parked Domains/ Sub Domains, 99.99% SLA Uptime, SSL Certificate. Cloud hosted exchange features are Outlook web access, IMAP/POP3, E-Mail spam/ virus filtering, auto responders and others.

Server hosting features are monitoring of systems, Backup DNS, Daily backups, Mail services, Firewalled, Traffic graphs. Burget virtual server’s offers features such as Instant activation, Web control panel, OpenVZ Virtualization, Daily backups.

Features & Control Panel

Website Builder

Customer Service for 24*7

SSL Certificate

Free Setup

Web control panel

E-Mail spam/ virus filtering

Perl, CGI, Ruby, SSI, PHP

Unlimited Autoresponders, Unlimited Aliases

Webmail, Spam Assassin

Unlimited Bandwidth, Unlimited Parked Domains/ Sub Domains

Daily offsite backups

SEO & Media Services

Support

In terms of Customer Service, optimal support is served by the provider. Technical support is rendered on continued basis for 24 Hrs for the 365 days of the year. During any time of the day, whether it is morning, afternoon, evening or night, a client can contact the company via e-mail, phone. Team dedicated to offer support try to give their best to provide max satisfaction to customers.

Pros

Australia’s one of the best web hosting company

High-quality products & services

Premium Customer Support offered

Flexible web hosting solutions

Top notch performance & reliability

Extra services like SEO & Media services

Free Web hosting

Cons

Guarantee or Policy of refunding money to the client is not offered.

Customer Support is not offered via Live Chat

Cancellation/ Refund Policy

Gohosting does NOT offer a refund policy having a provision of refunding money to the client on their feeling unsatisfied and as per their request to their customers. If clients found that the services are not providing full satisfaction or they are facing some other kind of issues, they cannot ask for their money back.

Conclusion

Gohosting, offers user-friendly, reliable, fast web hosting services like Business/ Budget web hosting, Business/ Budget Virtual servers hosting, Dedicated Server, Colocation Server. A good customer support and great uptime is also offered which each and every user as a client expects from their service provider.