Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hosttoget

‘HostToGet Limited’ is a leader in offering affordable and reliable web hosting and web design solutions. It offers powerful web hosting services and web design solutions which come with business building tools such as easy video producer, GVO Conference, GVO Academy, Eresponder Pro and blogger builder among others. Other services are e-commerce hosting, email campaigns, domain registration and email marketing. New customers at hosttoget.com get a 7-day free trial along with a 30-day money back guarantee. It also provides round the clock customer and technical support via e-mail, telephone and LiveChat. Customers can also use the FAQs section and the knowledge base for further information.
With a motto of “hosting made simple,” hosttoget.com offers quality hosting services which suit a client's budget for sure. They also are into website designing.
Services offered
- Web Hosting
- Email marketing
- Domain registration
Key Selling Points
They provide excellent support and all the resources required to kick off a good website.
Headquarters
PO Box 48281, Tampa, Florida 3647
Number of Customers
hosttoget.com hosts about 100 accounts.
Target Customers
Individuals and small businesses.
Reliability and Uptime Report
hosttoget.com does not have any uptime records as of now. the reliability of this web host has been found to be satisfactory by various agencies.
Plan and Pricing
hosttoget.com offers two types of plans as follows:
- Standard Hosting Package at $89.00 per year
- Super Pro e-commerce package at $189.00 per year
Features and Control Panel
Key features are efficient and prompt support, useful resources which are readily available and affordable prices. The software that they use is Xara Web Designers.
Technical Support
If you need to get in touch, then you can write to them or email them at admin@hosttoget
Conclusion
hosttoget.com provide solid web hosting solutions and very efficient business building tools from which the clients can benefit without burning a hole in their pocket.