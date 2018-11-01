Latest News And Web Hosting Review WireNine

Wirenine offers a range of VPS and shared hosting plans, founded in 2004. Main aim is to provide customer satisfaction by providing quality hosting solutions. Perfect hosting for beginners or existing customers. Company offers 100% uptime guarantee for network connectivity as they have multiple network connections to ensure redundancy with backup power supplies. Hosting package comes with excellent features such as shared hosting run on servers with SSD, entry level option allows 10 gigs of storage, unlimited bandwidth, Cpanel with VPS hosting, KVM virtualization and more. Support is available 24/7 via phone, live chat, email, provides a blog for self-help and other valuable information. Server specs identified even on shared hosting.

Wirenine.com : Company Overview

Wirenine is a web hosting company that was started in 2004. They are working in the IT field since more than 10 years. This company is commonly ignored by a lot of webmasters. They don’t have a huge client base like Host gator or 1 & 1. Wirenine cofounded by two tech-savvy enthusiasts. It is a hosting company to meet the challenges and demands of customers from every walk of life. It owns 200,000 customers coming from 65 countries. Its mission is simple that to give the fastest web hosting experience with guaranteed satisfaction. Wirenine may not be the largest hosting provider out there, but they see that as a strong point. They are small enough to stay in touch with customers. They will never treat you like a number. The team of Wirenine is passionate about customer satisfaction. Wirenine know that its success lies in the success of customers. Wirenine offered various services to their customer i.e.

Business hosting

Domain registration

Green web hosting

Home page hosting

Managed hosting

Private server

Shared hosting

Reseller hosting

Web hosting

VPS hosting

WordPress hosting

Reliability and Uptime Performance

Wirenine is a privately kept web hosting company dedicated to offering reliable, affordable and quality. It provides VPS hosting, shared hosting and reseller hosting and services to customers all over the globe. The company has to offer superior service, speedy and cheap web hosting solutions to individuals and businesses alike. It’s a fastest growing company. Wirenine have developed a stable and most reliable VPS and dedicated web hosting solutions available under the division. It specialized in offering the best web hosting experience for their customers. Wirenine are able to provide the quality of service to their customers. Wirenine have invested in powerful and high efficiency super micro servers which are housed in state of the art facilities in Dallas, TX and Los Angeles. All of Shared hosting, Reseller hosting and Virtual private server hosting has minimum 8 core Intel Xeon CPUs, 8GB + DDR3 ECC RAM, multiple drives with hardware raid 10 for fast performance and redundancy.

The company guaranteed that it offer 99.9% uptime to their customers.

Plan and Price

Wirenine gives various plans to their customers i.e. –

The Shared hosting includes Latest Cpanel Control Panel, Free Website Transfer, Unlimited Email Addresses, Unlimited Sub Domains & Domain Aliases, Unlimited FTP Accounts, Webmail Access POP3, IMAP Support, SMTP, Virus Email Protection and Spam Drag and Drop Site Builder, 1-Click Script Installer Softaculous, Daily Backups, Instant Activation Unlimited MySQL Databases, and Free setup.

The Managed hosting includes 15 GB, 30 GB, 60 GB and 120 GB SSD Storage, Unlimited Bandwidth, Unlimited Websites, Free Domain Name, Unlimited CPU core, 2 GB to 8 GB Memory, SSL and Dedicated IP.

The Reseller hosting include 25 GB, 50 GB, 75 GB and 100 G SSD Storage, Unlimited Bandwidth, Unlimited Domains and WHMCS license

The SSD VPS hosting includes daily backups, Free Instant Setup, Free OS Reloads, CentOS & Cloud Linux, Root & SSH Access, KVM virtualization and DDos Protected Premium Network.

The WordPress hosting includes 15 GB, 30 GB, 60 GB and 120 GB SSD, unlimited bandwidth, unlimited domains hosting, unlimited email address, free domain name, CPU core processors, Up to 8 GB physical memory, SSL and Dedicated IP.

Key Features

Wirenine offers a comprehensive range of features; however, you will need to upgrade to a more advanced plan to take advantage of a lot of them. Some of them features include – webmail, site statistics, FTP access or file manager, CGI, fast SSD driver, Cpanel for Linux, root and SSH access, WHMCS license. Wirenine offer an easy to use Control Panel. One incredible advantage is that even their entry level hosting alternative is overseen on their cloud system, which will permit to abstain from being affected from different clients.

Their virtual dedicated servers are an amazing alternative for average sized organizations and accompany free website migration, every day backups and all the power will have to give clients the quick response time they desire. At last, they do offer genuine dedicated servers also. The customer can browse various pleasant configuration choices. The dedicated servers permit to have complete control over the setup and management of the server on the off chance that the customers like.

Every one of the package have things like one click installation of famous applications, simple database management, email accounts and many more. They support PHP, MySQL and SSH. So the customers also directly interact with the MySQL databases to customize them. The customer gets various email features with Wirenine. These features are accessible with the greater part of the hosting plans. They become access with SMTP, POP and IMAP inboxes. Additionally they get SSL access to email. Wirenine’s email program will also work with most desktop email customers like Thunderbird and Outlook.

Support

Webcity offers a friendly, experienced and highly trained support staffs are ready to assist you with your questions by phone or email 24 hours a day, every day of the year. Live customer support is available from Wirenine. The company offer ticket system support to their customer. Though many online backup companies offer live support and email support. This company sets itself apart by offering technical support. It’s designated support console so that the inquiries will get directly to their target technician. It will not be merged with sales inquiries or other non-related emails.

Pros

High reputation and customer satisfaction

Flexible pricing policy and 24×7 technical support

Easy to use Cpanel and 1 click installer

Rich server specs and free domain registration

Cons

Unstable hosting environment

No pro-rated refund after 60 – 30 days

Unimpressive server performance

Cancellation and refund policy

After the cancellation of all the services Wirenine give the 60 days money back guarantee to their customers.

Conclusion

Wirenine offer a solid hosting services with plenty of features and reliable services. The pricing appears quite reasonable; however, keep in mind you’ll probably need to go for a higher plan to access a lot of the features.