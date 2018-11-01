Latest News And Web Hosting Review Eleven2

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Eleven2

Eleven2 offers hosting services including shared, reseller, virtual and enterprise hosting at affordable rates. Their hosting features include free transfer without downtime, Cpanel and WHM provides advanced tools and range of features that allow to control virtually every aspect of customer’s websites. WHM manage server and hosting account on the server. Their script and app installer install over 300 apps and scripts quickly. Prestashop, WordPress, Joomla, Abantecart, Magento, phpBB and Bootstrap are some popular scripts which can be installed instantly. Company has multiple backup servers which hold multiple backup points of all data. Moreover, Eleven2 offers 60-day money back guarantee along with 99.9% uptime guarantee.

Eleven2 overview

Eleven2, a web hosting company, consisted of people belong to various professions like technical staff includes engineers, creative staff includes web designers, developers, specialists include authors, entrepreneurs, photographers, musicians, and many more. Here all of them worked as a team in order to provide you what exactly you requires, so as to deliver max satisfaction. This is a provider who is very dedicated and devoted towards their customers and thus company is continuously growing and rising. Provider is having their servers situated at multiple locations like Los Angeles, California; Dallas, Texas; Amsterdam and Singapore.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Eleven2 offers Unbeatable uptime which is usually not offered by any other hosting provider. And as great uptime keeps the servers always up and thus your sites which results in overall high and unbeatable performance. It also shows that company can be considered as a reliable source for using their services. It also offers 99.9% Uptime Guarantee.

Hosting plans

Eleven2 Shared Hosting and Virtual Premium Servers or hosting offers various Unlimited features like Email, FTP, Parked Domains, Databases. It also includes cPanel, Backup. Its Virtual Premium Servers includes Fully Managed, SSD Catching, Elite Series hardware. Cloudfare is included in the Shared Hosting.

Reseller Hosting offers you with several features like Free WHMCS or ClientExec, Unlimited Sub domains, Free Dedicated IP, Resell SSL and Domains, Custom NS with the above unlimited features and others.

Enterprise Servers comprises of various useful features like Managed, cPanel & WHM, OS + CP updates, monitoring of uptime, Firewall for security purpose, KVM Access, Reboot Requests, Data Migrations with great uptime and excellent customer support for 24 hrs a day.

Features and Control Panel

Supercharged Web hosting

60 Days Money back Guarantee

Enterprise level hardware

Unlimited E-Mail, FTP, Databases etc.

RAID protection

Multiple backup servers

24 Hrs excellent Customer Support

Hosting Forums

Highest quality of hardware

Unbeatable uptime

More than 300 scripts and apps instantly installed lsuch as the WordPress, AbanteCart, PrestaShop, Drupal, Joomla, Magento and phpBB

Website transfer for Free

Includes WHM and cPanel

Support

In order to ensure satisfactory support to clients, Eleven2 offers Support Centre which delivers uninterrupted and good customer support to their clients for 24 hrs a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year. A good and rich Knowledgebase is also available to provide you with relevant info on various topics. Along with this, Hosting forums and Video Tutorials are also offered.

Pros

Render high quality service to their clients

Knowledgebase articles and Video Tutorials

A Good Support Centre

Fiscally responsible

Debt-free

Focus more on financials

Cons

There is no such major cons founded.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Eleven2 allows their clients to ask for a refund within 60 Days of service being issued, if they are not happy with the same. 60 Days money back guarantee is offered to the clients to create their confidence in the services offered.

Conclusion

Eleven2 consists of highly qualified and experienced professionals of different professions, who worked as a team to deliver efficient and effective solutions and exactly what you want or you are looking for. Their main focus is on customer satisfaction. And that?s what you and every client wants.