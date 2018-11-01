Latest News And Web Hosting Review ColocationAmerica

Colocation America Overview

Colocation America was established in 2000, by a business consulting and marketing group known as Senior Network Engineers. Since then, the company has dedicated itself to help others stay online and earn profits. It kept with them the three fundamental essentials of IT infrastructure: hosting, hardware and connectivity. The Company provides 100% uptime guarantee along with scalability, reliability and security. Colocation America functions with its 22 data centers in major locations across USA.

Headquarters: Los Angeles, California

Establishment: 2000

Data Centers: Wilshire building in Los Angeles, New York, New Jersey, San Francisco and Chicago

Achievements/Awards

The company earned a reputation for excellence in the data center world

Executive

Marketing Director: Shawn Ahdoot

Services Offered

Colocation and dedicated server providers in the US

VoIP (voice over internet protocol) hardware packages that better fit the end user’s VoIP software and soft-switches

What about Customers?

High Fast performance computing platform

Full backup of customer data

Competetive prices

Reliable, Robust, Trusted and fully-integrated

Hosting packages tailored to accommodate the needs of customers

Scalable and meet the needs of Big Data clients with bigger, faster and efficient Hard Drives

Support: 24.7.365 by professional network engineers

ColocationAmerica CSR Activity

“STEM (Science, Technology, Education, and Maths)” Grant Program Supporting K-12 Scholars: The company provides funding opportunities for focused youth programs to offer high-demand, the high-tech career in the field of the STEM. The Grant decisions based on the extent to which measurable program goals, objectives and activities enhance student interest and encourage preparation for STEM courses and careers.

Members serving on the STEM Grant Selection Committee: Margaret Weber, Dean Emerita, Graduate School of Education and Psychology (GSEP) at Pepperdine University; Hillary Stiff, Managing Director at Cheval Capital, Inc; Cathie Mostovoy, Founder/President at Mostovoy Strategies.

Four to ten grants of up to $7,500 are available to be awarded to nonprofit charitable organizations classified as a 501(c) (3) public charity and K-12 educators with STEM programming for their new or reoccurring program.

Colocation America also takes up corporate responsibility initiative by contributing colocation and dedicated services to Open Source OS. OS source codes are provided for free. It has also partnered with YCSC to help students learn coding and build websites. ‘Shopping Cart that Gives’ campaign supports organizations when customers donate 5% shopping cart total.

Colocation America: Reliability and Uptime Report

Colocation America assures its customers with a 100% uptime guarantee. In cases where uptime is not up to the mark, the Company provides credits. For credits, the customer is required to send ticket within 48 hours – 7 days. Claims are to be presented to: support@ColocationAmerica with subject: claim for services credit.

Colocation America Plans

Colocation is provided with six plans: 1U Colocation, 2U Colocation, 4U Colocation, Quarter Rack (10U) Colocation, Half Rack (21U) Colocation and Full Rack (42U) Colocation. They come with impressive features like 100Mb/s Uplink/Speed, IPs, connection guarantee, backup measures and zero setup costs.

Dedicated Servers constitutes six plans: Dual Xeon, Single E3-1270, Dual E5460, Dual x5660, Dual E5-2620 and Dual E5-2690. Features provided include: Hardware Management, Web server and database support, Database installation, Web server installation, Software installation, upgrades and backups along with free set up.

VoIP Server Plans involves three plans: Starter Server, Pro Server and Enterprise Server. All plans support startup VoIP providers and (RAID) Disk Controller. Starter Server Plan is applicable for hosting around 30 while Pro Server is ideal for scalable server infrastructure with more than 100 concurrent calls. Enterprise Server provides highest voice quality levels and hosting more than 150 calls.

Colocation America: Features and Control Panel

Quick set up and running in 24 hours

PCI and HIPAA Compliant

Free Setup for all Hosting Plans

Network of Over 300 Tier-1 ISPs

Premium Bandwidth on dedicated uplink

Secured Locked Cabinets & Cages

Colocation America Support

Colocation America provides 24/7 support via email, live chat and phone. Company also supports pages in social media: Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. There is Company Newsletter which contain various articles and information about company package discounts.

Pros

Fast customer service.

Affordable and competitive pricing.

Cons

Hardware pricing can be better.

Cancellation Policy

For cancellation objective, a user is required to render a 30 days written notice to the Company. Cancellation process attracts $ 50 as cancellation fees on the part of the user. Pre-paid fees for the unused term are refunded by the Company. This refund excludes set up fees and add-on services.

Conclusion

Colocation America is a great option for expanding business. All plans consist of impressive features like comfortable bandwidth, free set up and perpetual monitoring for steady functioning. Their connection speed and security measures are secondary to no one else. They provide the users with a plethora of options to choose from depending on bandwidth, speed, cost and power. Each plan is custom made according to the user. With free set up enough bandwidth, the user is allowed to use liberally. Round the clock monitoring assures the user with best performance.