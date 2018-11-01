Latest News And Web Hosting Review Reliablesite Net

ReliableSite: Company Overview

Reliablesite is providing enormous services to its customers it can be an individual or an entrepreneur since 2006. Its mission is to provide dedicated services with latest technology at a competitive price. Reliablesite is a trusted & financially stable company providing reliable web hosting services to its customers. Its team consists of skilled & experienced manpower that are able to manage servers & complex programming. Reliablesite is serving to thousands of domain & customers. With enormous data centres in New York, Miami & Florida customer support is available 24/7 through support portal, email, Facebook & twitter.

Key Selling Points

Los Angeles Dedicated Hosting

The company offers direct connectivity and low latency to many areas of the world

Executive

Founder & CEO: Radic Davydov

Data Center Location: Miami, Florida and the New York City metro area

high-tech physical security, redundant power sources, and a 100% uptime SLA

low latency, premium carriers and an on-site support team of experienced technicians at all of its data centers

Establishment 2006

Services Offered

Dedicated Hosting

Offers Intel's brand-new Xeon E5 v4 processor, which delivers: higher performance, new virtualization, security features Higher maximum core and thread counts, and boosted memory throughput It uses 14-nanometer lithography process Improvement of over 20% compared to previous generations Promising 22 cores per processor, hosting as many as 44 hardware threads Innovative power-saving features that further improve their energy efficiency Memory upgraded by over 10%



Reseller Hosting

An extensive API and third-party billing system integration

What for Customers?

Rapid deploy of pre-configured bare metal servers

DDoS protection for all: 20 Gbps for all dedicated hosting accounts, and upgraded to 100+ Gbps on demand

Uptime: 100%

Recent News:

(October 09, 2017) Expands Global Network with Data Center in Los Angeles, California to reach across the United States and Asia-Pacific. It is a third data center in the US to meet the needs of dedicated hosting customers on the U.S. West Coast. Furthermore, would offer reliable routes between the U.S. and countries in the Asia-Pacific area, including China and Australia.