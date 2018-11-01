Latest News And Web Hosting Review Webhostingbuzz

Webhostingbuzz Company Overview

Webhostingbuzz is one of the largest web hosting companies, founded in 2002. They offer excellent hosting solutions, especially for small business. Also, they built customer service support network including professional who is ready to help customers all the time. Currently, the company serves around 1000 clients and 250000 websites hosted at affordable rates. Their dedicated servers deployed within hours and transferred customer’s old sites for free. On top of this, the company offers 24/7 technical support that gives peace of mind every day. Their hosting tools include web host manager and cPanel, makes hosting hassle free. Best of all webhosting buzz offers 99.9% uptime guarantee as well.

WebHostingBuzz.com objective is to provide high-quality, swift Web Hosting, backed up by excellent customer service and always at an affordable price. World-class web hosting company who offer a range of hosting services, including vps hosting, reseller hosting, web hosting and dedicated servers. With over 30,000 clients from 140+ countries around the world and more than 13 years in the hosting industry, earned a reputation for excellence.

WebHostingBuzz focused on delivering exceptional levels of service with fast and reliable web servers, along with friendly and helpful customer support from offices in the US and Europe.

WebHostingBuzz live, sleep and breathe web hosting. This means that you can use and enjoy hosting services whether you’re a small business, large enterprise or a home user. So no matter how small or large your requirements may be, they are sure to have a hosting solution for you.

Hosting Plans

i) Web Hosting: Company has trio package of web hosting.

Buzz Light comprises 1 domain, 400GB disk space, unlimited bandwidth, free domain names, cpanel and one cpanel account combined with 45-Days money back guarantee.

Buzz Powerand Buzz Premier combined with unlimited domains, Disk space, bandwidth and free domain names, cpanel and one cpanel account combined with 45-Days money back guarantee. Buzz power plan is suitable for high traffic blogs and forum. Buzz Premier is for developers and businesses.

ii) Reseller Hosting has four plans:

Reseller Light plan includes unlimited domains for blogs, 50GB disk space, 5,0000GB bandwidth, free domain name, cPanel/WHM and 50 cpanel accounts.

Reseller Power comes with unlimited domains for blogs, 70Gb disk space, 7,500 GB bandwidth, Free domain names, cPanel/WHM, and unlimited cPanel accounts

Reseller Premier comprises unlimited domain for blogs, 100GB storage, 10,000GB bandwidth, Free domain names, cPanel/WHM, and unlimited cPanel accounts.

Reseller Ultimate contains unlimited domain for blogs, 150GB storage, 15,000GB bandwidth, Free domain names, cPanel/WHM, and unlimited cPanel accounts.

iii) VPS Hosting has seven plans with security of a dedicated server. Company`s VPS hosting has budget pricing with non-oversold carriers, RAID 10 disks and 64GB RAM per hypervisor . These plans are powered by onApp and cPanel. Starting price of VPS hosting is $14.95/per month. Company delivers VPS services from their infrastructure in Atlanta and Phoenix.

iv) Cloud Hosting: Webhostingbuzz`s cloud hosting is hassle free and own virtual server. Company provides no setup fees. Hourly billing and withot monthly subscription. Company has six cloud hosting plans combined with free manual backups, variety of free templates and extra bandwidth only in $0.02/GB.

v) Dedicated Hosting: Company`s dedicated servers comes with free setup and hourly deployments. Customers can take benefits of free transfer services without transfer fees. Company`s dedicated servers can handle high volumes of traffic with a dedicated 100Mbps data connection. Company provides same day server setup when user place order. Every plan of dedicated servers comprise with 2 IPv4 addresses at no extra cost and more will be available when request.

WebhostingBuzz: Features and Control Panel

WebHostingBuzz provides a great support and reliability

Company provides green carbon neutral web hosting in term of reducing amount of energy and manages environment.

Company includes supermicro, cpanel/whm, linux and windows.

Partnered with onapp

Site Seals are free Comodo SSL logos

45 days money back guarantee.

Free website transfer

Support

24/7 around the clock support

CSR respond in 10 seconds

Company technical support team responds in 30 minute when support ticket creates.

Potential clients can query through sales@webhostingbuzz.com

Pros

Main advantage of using dedicated server that no need to share resource with anyone else. Customers have theirs own CPU, hard disks and RAM.

WebhostingBuzz provide green web hosting for reducing power wastage

Company`s all data center are powered tier IV and comprised redundant network, climate control, power and security.

Stable uptime

Cancellation Policy

Clients can terminate company`s services, webhostingbuzz will notify with ten days of clients billing date. Customers will receive a refund within 45 days if they cancel a web hosting, reseller account or business .

Conclusion

Company achieves excellent marks in reliability and support. Company has experienced good support team. Webhostingbuzz offers consumer-friendly and green web hosting. Company`s main focus is to provide affordable web hosting. Company has more than 1,000 clients and continuously enlarging its client network. Company has more than 250,000 website hosted.