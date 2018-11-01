Latest News And Web Hosting Review Tuthost

Tuthost.com : Company Overview

Tuthost.com was launched in 2004. Now it is 11 years old web hosting company. Its domain is registered under the suffix com with the name of tuthost. It is located in Ukraine. Tuthost.com average user earn between $0 – $30K a year. It’s Traffic Rank number is 678,965 in the world and estimated worth is of around $ 8,888 with daily advertising revenue potential is nearby $ 6.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Tuthost.com is a trustworthy web hosting company. However, you need to be warned to describe security status because it provides data openly available on the Web. Thus, it does not guarantee over scam sites that might have been mistakenly considered. Still its crowd sourced data usually is pretty accurate.

Tuthost has achieved 100% uptime last week. With 0 existing domains were deleted, 0 domains were transferred away, 0 new domains were registered with Tuthost and 0 domains were transferred to Tuthost from other web hosts. As per social media content and conversations, Tuthost has 100% positive user response.

Plan and Pricing

Tuthost.com offers various plans in – Shared Hosting, VPS Hosting, Dedicated Servers, Cloud Hosting. Its shared hosting plans offer unlimited bandwidth. You can choose any of the plans as per your need, budget and affordability.

Features and Control Panel

Tuthost.com has numerous features; some of the major features are as – Simplified Web interface, Supports two interface modes, simple to use, Use wizards, flexible configuration and many more.

TutHost provides Customer Control Panel [CCP] to its every customer. This CCP helps their users to manage their Domains. The CCP also offers large amount of additional functions. This is basically a guide which helps you to understand the various features accessibility. Before starting with the guide you need to access the CCP.

Technical Support

Tuthost.com offers the technical support of 24/7. It has knowledgeable and intelligent support team, who quickly resolves your issues. So, you do not need to bother about web hosting and can easily concentrate over your staff and business. It also offers CCP that helps you a lot to manage your domains by your own.

Pros

Tuthost.com has lots of pros, some of them are – it has various functions, 7 day money back guarantee, expert company in the field of web hosting, amazing technical support team, it has satisfied customer response and many more.

Cons

Tuthost.com has less security status. The website doesn`t use HTTPS protocol.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

If you are not satisfied with the quality of service that TutHost is offering, then you can cancel its service. It guarantees you a complete refund within the first 7 days after your payment. Its money back guarantee applies email hosting and virtual hosting too.

Conclusion:

Tuthost.com is 11 years old in web hosting service. It has easy to use cPanel with CCP. It offers various features, numerous plans, good technical support, 100% uptime. Its users are happy with its service. It also provides 7 day full money back guarantee. So, it’s worthy to use it once and to check out that this service best fits your need or not.