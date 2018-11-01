Latest News and Hosting Review Jelastic

Key Selling Points
- A cloud platform for developing, scaling and managing hosted applications.
Services Offered
- Elastic PaaS with a rich web UI, automatic vertical and horizontal scaling and integrated wide stack of popular applications available in one click.
- The company offers agile deployment models without coding to proprietary APIs, flexible automatic scaling for stateless and stateful applications, collaboration, access control, monitoring, backup and disaster recovery, built-in billing and business analytics tools while driving down TCO with high density and hardware utilization.
- The company cooperates with trusted partners around the globe to help them reach local communities and deliver a high-quality solution for IT businesses in local regions.
- The platform provides certified containers for Java, PHP, Ruby, Node.js, Python and ‘.NET' and the ability to use custom Docker containers.
What for Customers?
- The company provides simplicity, scalability, high availability, competitive performance and high-quality cloud hosting services for developers.
- Help to meet the evolving requirements of their customers reducing complexity during application development and lifecycle management.
Latest News
- (July 18, 2017) Partnered with Linevast to strengthens Cloud Hosting Offering in Germany to meet the growing demand in a scalable cloud PaaS for applications hosting