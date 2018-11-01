Latest News And Web Hosting Review Jayahost

Jayahost : Company Overview

Jayahost provides hosting solutions in the filed of IT, information systems, SMS gateway, website consulting, SEO and more. It offers services at very affordable rates. In addition, its professional services support to speed up promotion, enhance profit, information systems and marketing. Company offers 24 hour support through live chat, ticket and SMS. It uses advanced and latest technologies for hassle free hosting along with automatic backup feature, so no chance to lose sensitive information. Apart from this, hosting company has included outstanding features such as Cpanel, auto installer, security, auto backup, 30 days money back guarantee and many others. Jayahost hosting services include web hosting, VPS hosting, domain reseller and cheap domain.

In today`s global scenario, Jayahost is meeting the needs of their clients as they wish. They are very dedicated and loyal towards offering satisfaction to their clients and for this they tried to do the best from their side. Using latest technology, design, innovation and creativity tried to offer real value to the clients and their organization. Professional Services of Jayahost assist in expedite Promotion, Advertising, Marketing, Information Systems, and maximizing profit, utilizing the online media.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Jayahost delivers highly reliable and secure hosting services which results in great performance of site. Uptime report states that company offers 99.9 percent server uptime guarantee. It is quite a good figure which simply makes understand that website of clients are rarely goes down and max time they are up. So, overall good uptime with high reliability leads to great customer satisfaction.

Hosting Plans

Web hosting of Jayahost is best and cheap offers five plans to clients. Wood, Bronze, Silver, Gold and Diamond provides Domains, Sub domains, E-Mail Accounts, Auto Installer to install scripts like Joomla, WordPress etc. It also includes User friendly Control Panel, Money back guarantee, 99.9% Uptime guarantee with full support.

VPS Hosting provides three plans, namely, V1, V2,V3. All of them offers KVM, SSD Drive, Root Access, Unlimited Domains, Upgradation at any time, Cpanel VPS, Re Install VPS.

Features & Control Panel

RAID 10 on hard drive system

Guarantee for refunding money in 30 days

Automated data backup in 48 Hrs

Domains, Sub domains

Auto Installer to install scripts

Control Panel

99.9% Uptime guarantee

SSD Drive, Root Access

Support

A very good customer support/ service is rendered to clients by Jayahost. As it is written above also, they are highly dedicated and committed towards meeting their client needs, and to fulfill this, their talented, qualified and experienced staff used latest technologies, design, innovation so that they can deliver great output and great satisfaction to their customers.

To provide a good support, the team of customer care is readily available for all the day to assist them with their queries or technical issues. They treat each and every client in the same manner and fairly without any discrimination.

Pros

24 × 7 available to serve the clients

Priority is given to quality service and support

Customers are served in a friendly manner

Solve the issues arise in context of clients site

All the clients are treated equally and fairly

Services offered at competitive prices

Secure & Reliable services

Cons

Less no. of Web hosting features included in plans

Cancellation/ Refund Policy

A Cancellation policy allows the account holder to cancel the service they are using within 30 days of its being issued by provider. Similarly, a refund policy permits the user to ask for a refund within 30 days. After period of 30 days gets over, a client is not entitled for any refund.

Conclusion

Jayahost, a reliable and professional web host, is very committed and loyal towards bringing max satisfaction to the clients in a fair way. Professional and technical support for 24*7 is available to help clients at any moment and at any time of the day. A money back guarantee, uptime guarantee, security and backup on automated basis and control panel are other good features offered by provider.