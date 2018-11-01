Latest News and Hosting Review Cloud9Hosting

Hosting Review Cloud9Hosting
About – Hosting Review Cloud9Hosting
Key Selling Points
- Specializes in compliant hosting for various high-security industries
Establishment: 2008
Executive
CTO: Matt Dubois
Services Offered: web hosting and virtual private server services
Target Customers: Tech startups and Entrepreneur
What about Customers?
- Provides flexible and reduced payment processing costs
- The company does client verification with rigorous fraud check
Support: 24.7.365
Latest News – Hosting Review Cloud9Hosting
- (September 25, 2017) Started accepting Bitcoin (Cryptocurrency) as form of payment for its services