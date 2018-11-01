Latest News And Web Hosting Review FastWebHost

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Fastwebhost

Fastwebhost is a popular industry leading web hosting provider. It is privately held medium sized company. Their premium data centers are located in Lansing, Netherlands, India, USA, New Delhi, and Phoenix. Customers can create professional website with 100% drag and drop zero coding interface. Install web apps to increase website with single click. This company is perfect for the eCommerce store, blogs, portfolios and more. Customer support is available 24/7 via email, phone or web chat. Besides this, company uses industrial strength web server equipment for reliability and performance including Intel Dual Xeon-based systems. On top of this Fastwebhost offers 99.9% uptime guarantee with 30 days refund if customer is unhappy.

FastWebHost Overview

FastWebHost is a leading name for budget-friendly hosting plans. Since its commencement in 2002, USA-based FastWebHost has hosted around 120,000 domains. Various services provided by the company include: Domain Registration, Reseller Hosting solutions, VPS hosting and Web Hosting. Their servers are equipped with premium hardware which provides fast hosting options.

FastWebHost was listed among 100 Most Dynamic Web Hosting Companies for its better promotional proficiency, successful client associations and receptiveness to market demands.

FastWebHost Plans

Web Hosting Plans consists of three packages that provide the user with flexible and reliable experience: Enterprise Plan, Business Plan and Value Plan. The features include 50 – 100 GB Web Space, unlimited Bandwidth, cPanel Hosting Panel, Single or unlimited Domains and IP Address. The plan specifications are: cPanel, Free Domain Transfer, CMS, Domain Parking, Website Builder, Unlimited Email Accounts and MySQL Databases.

Reseller Web Hosting comes in three plans: Level1, Level 2 and Level 3. The user is provided with 500 – 1200 GB Bandwidth, WHM/cPanel Reseller Panel, 50 – 120 GB Web Space and Unlimited Domains hosting options. Other features include: scalability options, Unlimited MySQL Databases, cPanel and Domain Parking.

SSD Cloud VPS Hosting comes with 6 levels and they provide the customer with: 200 GB – 4 TB bandwidth, 1 – 8 CORE CPU, 512 MB – 16 GB RAM and 20 – 150 GB SSD storage. It comes with SSD Storage, Root Access, Automated Backups, Firewalls, Anycast DNS and Scalability options.

FastWebHost: Features and Control Panel

Unlimited FTP Accounts, MySQL Databases

Anti-Spam Features and Anti-virus Scanning

SMTP Server and POP3 Email Accounts

Webalizer Statistics & Logs

File Manager

Backup/Restore options

Free Secure Server (SSL)

PHP Web Hosting Support

Cron Jobs

FastWebHost Support

Company’s Helpdesk includes various modes of support: Knowledgebase, Web Hosting Tutorials, Frequently Asked Questions section, Web Hosting Upgrades and FastWebHost Support Center. System status report keeps the customers informed about any problems. Company owns a blog and is social media active with pages in Facebook, Twitter and Google+. 24/7 support is provided by online support and phone.

FastWebHost Uptime Report

FastWebHost assures 99.9% uptime guarantee for shared and reseller hosting. Lest this limit is not achieved, the company can be demanded to pay credit. Up to one month’s credit is transferred to customer’s account. Since FastWebHost has its in-house data centers which is manned 24/7, they are fully safe and keep on running in case of outage.

Pros

The company provides support through modern modes like social media.

Cons

No money back policy.

Large web hosting options confuse starters.

Cancellation Policy

FastWebHost offers a 30-day trial offer on its hosting packages for its new customers. Any cancellation before this 30-days limit is acceptable but no refund is provided to its customers. Requests after this 30-day limit make the customer liable to bear all costs. As there is money back guarantee, the customes has 30-days time to check and select the plans.

Conclusion

FastWebHost is well known for its affordable plans and feature-rich packages along with no compromise customer support. This hosting provider is the ultimate selection for those companies with low amount of traffic and develo0pers who host many websites on single server. As FastWebHost provides free migration services, new users don’t have to think twice before select them. The technical staff is well versed with the inns and outs of technicalities and ensures full support at every levels of hosting experience.