Latest News And Web Hosting Review Codero

Codero offers hosting services especially for medium and large organizations. They provide managed hosting, cloud hosting and dedicated hosting solutions at competitive rates. Their hosting solutions are reliable and secure and come with 100% uptime guarantee. Company’s hosting plans include a number of features and advanced tools. Besides this, their load balancing features boost the speed of customer’s website and take backups. There are many benefits for large businesses such as premium set up, control panel, redundancy power, additional IPs, increase uplink port speed. On top of this, Codero has outstanding 24/7 technical support via live chat, ticket system, Skype and knowledge base. Their plans are affordable and according to clients needs.
USP
- Leading IT industry Managed Hosting Provider
Executive
CEO: John Martis
Services Offered
- Amazon Standard Consulting Partner as a Standard Consulting Partner and Channel Reseller: Member of the AWS Partner Network which provides flexible and affordable route to the cloud for organizations of all sizes
- Managed AWS services
- Custom Cloud Hosting Solutions: Managed, dedicated, and hybrid multi-cloud services
Number of Customers: 3,500+
Customers: SME's, Institutions
What for Customers?
- Affordable and Flexible cloud platform
- High-performance for most optimum business outcome
Support: 24.7.365
Codero Overview
Codero was esatablished in the year 1992, with the goal of offering exceptional service to their each and every customer. Their expert support team, 100% network uptime reliability, fast automated web hosting platform, Codero delivers great services and exceed thier customers expectations well. Dedicated, cloud, managed, and On-Demand Hybrid hosting services serves a large no .of business customers across the world and thousands of big data and back office applications and websites with platform for gaming.
Codero: Reliability and Performance
100% uptime reliability is offered by provider through their data centers which were designed in such manner that they always delivers you great uptime, high security, highest performance, and fastest scalability. They are equipped with Tier III compliant, fully redundant network architecture and network operations staff available for 24 Hrs on site.
Codero’s staff is very dedicated towards offering of exceptional service to their customers thereby providing performance and reliability they need.
Codero plans
Codero provides you with Cloud hosting, Hybrid hosting, Managed hosting and Dedicated hosting.
Essential and Proactive Managed hosting offers you with features like Uptime SLA inc. HVAC, uptime guarantee, Power, hardware replacement in 30 min, features related to management of Storage & Backup, Customer service, Monitoring & Issue Response and Reporting & Performance Management.
Cloud hosting is SSD powered, highly scalable, deploy in minutes, hybrid enabled, offers max uptime guarantee. It offers choice of OS, Linux or Windows, Control Panel or RESTful API Driven, Tier 1 Bandwidth, enterprise applications, SaaS application, Test/Dev environment, and a social media site.
Hybrid hosting delivers you the features like Fantastic IT Architecture & Performance, On-Demand Scalability for Usage Spikes, Pay for Connection Speeds which you required, Customizable Network Performance. It also includes Dedicated Servers comprises of Cloud servers, Smart Servers, & Networking Devices which can be connected easily.
Dedicated Servers comes with 100% Uptime Guarantee, 24/7/365 U.S.-based customer support, fast server deployment, high performance hardware, Unlimited Incoming Bandwidth, completely customized solutions. Parallels Plesk Panel, Control Panel and Microsoft WebMatrix features it also includes. Some of them are Multiple OS & platform support, WHM Reseller Account, Secure authentication etc.
Codero: Features and Control Panel
- Plesk Control Panel and FTP backups
- Managed Local storage (hardware RAID), Network Attached Storage (NAS), Storage Area Network (SAN)
- SSL certificates, DNS Manager and Easy integration
- Multiple OS & platform support
- WHM Reseller Account
- Fully automated and Secure authentication
- Web-based interface
- Web development and WebMatrix
Codero Support
Codero offers an award-winning customer control panel, which allows you to keep control over everything. In the hosting industry, Company offers a different experience to their customers in which they found satisfaction in every interaction. Their team of experts is U.S.-based and they ensure their availability for 24/7/365 through phone, chat, support ticket. They respond you very quickly, on phone and chat less than one minute, and on support ticket, less than 20 minutes.
Pros
- Exceptional service to every customer
- Most reliable provider offering dedicated and managed hosting services
- Leadership Team
- Green hosting
- SSAE 16 (SAS 70) Certified
- Price Match Guarantee
- User is not bound by any contract
- User friendly interface and Customer Loyalty Rewards
Cons
No Money back guarantee offered
Cancellation Policy
There is no policy offered by provider to refund your money or for cancellation of your service requested or ordered, for any reason.
Conclusion
Codero provides you with various hosting services like cloud, dedicated, managed, and On-Demand Hybrid Hosting services, all are of high quality, offers 100 % uptime guarantee, with an outstanding customer support at reasonable prices.