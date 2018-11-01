Latest News And Web Hosting Review Codero

Codero offers hosting services especially for medium and large organizations. They provide managed hosting, cloud hosting and dedicated hosting solutions at competitive rates. Their hosting solutions are reliable and secure and come with 100% uptime guarantee. Company’s hosting plans include a number of features and advanced tools. Besides this, their load balancing features boost the speed of customer’s website and take backups. There are many benefits for large businesses such as premium set up, control panel, redundancy power, additional IPs, increase uplink port speed. On top of this, Codero has outstanding 24/7 technical support via live chat, ticket system, Skype and knowledge base. Their plans are affordable and according to clients needs.

USP

Leading IT industry Managed Hosting Provider

Executive

CEO: John Martis

Services Offered

Amazon Standard Consulting Partner as a Standard Consulting Partner and Channel Reseller: Member of the AWS Partner Network which provides flexible and affordable route to the cloud for organizations of all sizes

Managed AWS services

Custom Cloud Hosting Solutions: Managed, dedicated, and hybrid multi-cloud services

Number of Customers: 3,500+

Customers: SME's, Institutions

What for Customers?

Affordable and Flexible cloud platform

High-performance for most optimum business outcome

Support: 24.7.365

Codero Overview

Codero was esatablished in the year 1992, with the goal of offering exceptional service to their each and every customer. Their expert support team, 100% network uptime reliability, fast automated web hosting platform, Codero delivers great services and exceed thier customers expectations well. Dedicated, cloud, managed, and On-Demand Hybrid hosting services serves a large no .of business customers across the world and thousands of big data and back office applications and websites with platform for gaming.

Codero: Reliability and Performance

100% uptime reliability is offered by provider through their data centers which were designed in such manner that they always delivers you great uptime, high security, highest performance, and fastest scalability. They are equipped with Tier III compliant, fully redundant network architecture and network operations staff available for 24 Hrs on site.

Codero’s staff is very dedicated towards offering of exceptional service to their customers thereby providing performance and reliability they need.

Codero plans

Codero provides you with Cloud hosting, Hybrid hosting, Managed hosting and Dedicated hosting.

Essential and Proactive Managed hosting offers you with features like Uptime SLA inc. HVAC, uptime guarantee, Power, hardware replacement in 30 min, features related to management of Storage & Backup, Customer service, Monitoring & Issue Response and Reporting & Performance Management.

Cloud hosting is SSD powered, highly scalable, deploy in minutes, hybrid enabled, offers max uptime guarantee. It offers choice of OS, Linux or Windows, Control Panel or RESTful API Driven, Tier 1 Bandwidth, enterprise applications, SaaS application, Test/Dev environment, and a social media site.

Hybrid hosting delivers you the features like Fantastic IT Architecture & Performance, On-Demand Scalability for Usage Spikes, Pay for Connection Speeds which you required, Customizable Network Performance. It also includes Dedicated Servers comprises of Cloud servers, Smart Servers, & Networking Devices which can be connected easily.

Dedicated Servers comes with 100% Uptime Guarantee, 24/7/365 U.S.-based customer support, fast server deployment, high performance hardware, Unlimited Incoming Bandwidth, completely customized solutions. Parallels Plesk Panel, Control Panel and Microsoft WebMatrix features it also includes. Some of them are Multiple OS & platform support, WHM Reseller Account, Secure authentication etc.

Codero: Features and Control Panel

Plesk Control Panel and FTP backups

Managed Local storage (hardware RAID), Network Attached Storage (NAS), Storage Area Network (SAN)

SSL certificates, DNS Manager and Easy integration

Multiple OS & platform support

WHM Reseller Account

Fully automated and Secure authentication

Web-based interface

Web development and WebMatrix

Codero Support

Codero offers an award-winning customer control panel, which allows you to keep control over everything. In the hosting industry, Company offers a different experience to their customers in which they found satisfaction in every interaction. Their team of experts is U.S.-based and they ensure their availability for 24/7/365 through phone, chat, support ticket. They respond you very quickly, on phone and chat less than one minute, and on support ticket, less than 20 minutes.

Pros

Exceptional service to every customer

Most reliable provider offering dedicated and managed hosting services

Leadership Team

Green hosting

SSAE 16 (SAS 70) Certified

Price Match Guarantee

User is not bound by any contract

User friendly interface and Customer Loyalty Rewards

Cons

No Money back guarantee offered

Cancellation Policy

There is no policy offered by provider to refund your money or for cancellation of your service requested or ordered, for any reason.

Conclusion

Codero provides you with various hosting services like cloud, dedicated, managed, and On-Demand Hybrid Hosting services, all are of high quality, offers 100 % uptime guarantee, with an outstanding customer support at reasonable prices.