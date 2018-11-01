Latest News and Hosting Review Tier Technologies

Ananova

Services Offered:

  • Colocation and Cloud services
  • Business Web Hosting, Reseller Hosting, VPS Hosting, Dedicated Servers, and Domain Registration
  • Small Business (cPanel) Website Hosting

Offices: Florida and New York

Data Centers: Charlotte (North Carolina), Bend (Oregon), Dallas (Texas), Latham (New York), Los Angeles (California), Monticello (Iowa), and Las Vegas (Nevada)

Executive

National Operations Manager: Jacob Roe-Bauer
Managing Partner: John Dundon

Establishment: 2013

Target Customers: small to medium enterprise segment for personal and business websites

What for Customers?

  • The company provides reliable and quality services to meet clients expectations.
  • Robust and dependable infrastructure.
  • Meet the growing demands of its North-East client base.
  • Offer lightning-fast 10GigE port speed directly to server

Support: 24.7.365 technical support via live chat

