Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hostjinni

Hostjinni is providing reliable and affordable hosting services to the customers. It is number one web hosting provider in India. Currently, Hostjinni serves around 4500 customers and up to 30000 domains and website hosted around the world. Their hosting services include cloud servers, shared hosting, reseller hosting, VPS hosting, dedicated server and eCommerce hosting. Moreover, company offers 24/7 customer support via phone, email and live chat. Their support team includes highly experienced engineers who resolve customer’s issues within few minutes. Besides this, for unhappy customers, they have 100% money refund policy as well. Cloud servers run on both Linux and Windows hosting platforms. Shared hosting is best for beginners while their VPS hosting provides high speed with root permission.

HostJinni: Company Overview

HostJinni, an award winning web host, founded in 2003 is situated at Noida, UP, India. It has won the award for Best Hosting Service Provider for offering high quality WebHosting Services. Since 2003, millions of customers have been served by the provider. They tried to provide excellent level of customer support by keeping their sites up by offering more than 99.99% server uptime. It offers Shared, Reseller and VPS Hosting services.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

In the context of reliability and performance, Hostjinni offers highly safe and secure web hosting services results in high performance. Company offers 99.9 percent network uptime guarantee to their clients which clearly reflects the good status of the uptime. It means that website of clients is most of the time up and rarely do they face the downtime.

Hosting Plans

Linux Shared hosting provides features like Shared SSL and some unlimited features like Email Accounts, Sub Domains, FTP Accounts, MySQL Database. Windows Shared Hosting does not offer Sub Domains & MySQL Database in unlimited qty. rest is same.

Linux Reseller hosting features are same as Linux Shared hosting offers including unlimited domains. Windows Reseller hosting provides unlimited domains, FTP Accounts, sub domains, E-Mail accounts, Domains, Shared SSL.

Linux VPS Hosting delivers features like 1 Gbps DDoS for free, 1 IP, Self-Healing and Auto Failover and Windows VPS Hosting provides No Setup Fee, Semi-Managed & 1 IP.

Linux Dedicated hosting offers Bandwidth Unlimited, 5 IPs & WHM/cPanel License & Windows Dedicated hosting provides Domains & Bandwidth Unlimited without any setup fees.

Features & Control Panel

Free Domain for life

30 Days Money back guarantee

99.9% Uptime guarantee

24*7*365 Customer Service

Control Panel

Perl, PHP, Python, Java

NEVER Reboot Protection

Over 180 tools like WordPress, Magento, Drupal

Support

Hostjinni delivers an exceptional US customer support to clients. They are serving their customers through phone and live chat. If company’s clients face any issue or need advice or suggestion to resolve their issues, they can speak to the supporting team of a company. They provide a quality response in a less span of time which results in great satisfaction. To ensure good support, customer care is available for 24*7 to assist in their queries or technical issues.

Tel. No.: Customer Support Executive – 7834854247

Pros

24 × 7 Customer service offered for the clients

Guarantee for offering 100% Customer Satisfaction

One of the top-rated providers

An Award Winning Web hosting company

Guarantee to offer Maximum uptime

Full Money back guarantee

Services offered at best possible prices

Risk-free service offered for free for 90 days

Discount guarantee offered for lifetime

Facility for transfer of hosting

Servers monitoring for 24*7

Green hosting

User friendly Website Builder

Unlimited Disk space and Bandwidth

Cancellation/ Refund Policy

In the context of a Cancellation policy or a refund policy of Hostjinni, it states a guarantee to refund the money of client in 30 days, if he feels that Windows and Linux Shared Web Hosting services used by him are unsatisfactory. He can ask for a refund within 30 days of service being issued by provider. And according to the policy, company may refund their full amount. A 7 day money back guarantee is applicable on Windows and Linux Reseller Hosting on annual plans and 3 days money back guarantee on VPS service if it was not delivered till that date. No refund is offered on any dedicated server hosting.

Conclusion

Hostjinni an award winning web hosting provider has won the award for serving high quality web hosting solutions to their millions of customers from all over the world. It offers high quality and unique features with several guarantees in order to build the trust of customer and deliver max satisfaction.