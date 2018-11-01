Latest News And Web Hosting Review CyberWurx

Establishment: 1997
Data Center
- Atlanta Network Infrastructure
- Two highly secure, state-of-the-art Internet Data Centers (IDC) located at 56 Marietta Street and 55 Marietta Street in the heart of the technology sector in downtown Atlanta Georgia.
- A mix of top of the line Cisco 7600 series core routers, Catalyst switches, and Foundry BigIrons for customer transit
- Routers contain the latest IOS (operating system), OSPF (Open Shortest Path First) routing, as well as BGP (Border Gateway Protocol) routing
- A mix of private peering and transit connectivity to multiple Tier 1 and Tier 2 providers including Savvis, BTN (Beyond the Network), Global Crossing and Level3, as well as their private peering relationships
- Top-of-the-line security systems, fire suppression systems
- The availability of uninterrupted power supplies (UPS), diesel generated power, closed-circuit cameras, security patrols and restricted floor access
- 100% redundant
Services Offered
- co-location, virtual hosting, and dedicated server
Hosting Features: fully supported and secure outsourced IP solutions
What for Customers?
- Cheap, Affordable, superior level of services