Latest News And Web Hosting Review MDDHosting

MDDHosting offers basic and professional shared hosting, reseller hosting and virtual private servers. It includes unlimited domains, unlimited storage, unlimited transfer, instant setup and unlimited MySQL Databases. It provides a high quality of services and support to clients at affordable prices. The customer support provides via support ticket system which is the fastest way to resolve issues regarding hosting services. The private datacenter is incorporated having the backup unit, Proximity security badge access and redundant HVAC units. Most incorporated features are webmaster’s blog, community forum, support, domain registration, SSL Certificates, software licenses and billing.

MDDHosting Overview

MDDHosting is an experienced enterprise with an operation span for more than seven years in providing quality and affordable hosting services for enterprises and individuals worldwide. For this Company, clients are not tagged as just another number or a monetary unit. The user never regrets switching over to MDDHosting after experiencing its hosting. The client encounters no lame excuses for inadequacies in customer service MDDHosting focuses on quality, not on quantity. A couple of hosting services are offered and shared hosting is the most distinguished product of MDDHosting.

MDDHosting has its datacenters in Denver and connectivity includes Level3, tw telecom, Comcast, Internap, XO, Hurricane Electric, Savvis, Global Crossing, RMIX, and UUNET.

MDDHosting Plans

MDDHosting provides shared hosting with three plans: Basic, Intermediate and Advanced. Basic plan comes with 5 GB storage and 250 GB transfer, Intermediate plan provides 10 GB storage with 500 GB transfer while Advanced plan comprises of 15 GB storage and 750 GB transfer. Unlimited add-on domains, unlimited MySQL databases and instant setup come with these plans. Additionally, unlimited email accounts, unlimited auto-responders, unlimited forwarders, POP3 Access, IMAP Access, SMTP, Webmail Access and automatic daily backups are provided.

MDDHosting Price Value

Features and Control Panel

Active monitoring of email, FTP, SSH, web serving, and cPanel.

Maintenance and safety of server software such as Apache, MySQL, and PHP.

One click installer, SSL secured control panel and webmail.

Unlimited FTP accounts and unlimited Cron Jobs.

E-Commerce and Magento compatible.

Automatic daily backups.

MDDHosting Support

MDDHosting provides 24/7/365 support for its customers through various means. By usage of support tickets, the clients copy paste the actual error that assists the support staff for quick solutions. Other modes of support include telephone and email. Call timings are from 8am to 5pm on weekdays.

MDDHosting Uptime Report

MDDHosting pledges one-month of credit for shared/ reseller server lest the uptime limit is not within 99.9%. Uptime guarantee is applicable for shared, reseller, and premium solutions.

Pros

Reliable: It is rare that the user’s site faces downtime with MDDHosting.

Speed: No matter the location of the server, the user never faces any speed issues.

Prompt support: Logging with a support ticket takes less than three minutes to secure a response.

Daily backups are done by the use of R1Soft Continuous Data Protection. Each restoration point is kept with backup servers for a week. The user can also backup by logging into cPanel.

Unlimited add-on domains along with latest versions of PHP & MySQL and Softaculous 1-click script installs.

24GB of RAM and Dual-Quad Core Intel Xeon Processors equipped servers operate at 2.4+ GHz.

LiteSpeed is 9 times faster than Apache web hosting and 50% faster PHP processing on shared server. It is used to power CloudLinux servers.

With individual resource limits of each account, maximum resource limit is never achieved. Thus, user never faces server slowdown or crashes.

Cons

The Company does not guarantee availability or restoration of any data that gets lost. Current backup maintaining is the responsibility of the customer.

For an average user, the prices of MDDHosting may seem to be high-ranged.

SMTP mailing limit (200 mails/hour, and a fair-use limit of 2,000 emails/day) irks some customers.

Cancellation Policy

The cancellation process is portrayed in a step-by-step guide in the knowledgebase. All cancellation respects are to be submitted to Billing and Support system at: mddhosting/support/ at least 10 days prior to the renewal date. Company provides an unconditional 30 day money back guarantee on managed shared, premium, and reseller solutions. No refunds are offered on dedicated servers, administrative or installing fees or domain name purchases.

Conclusion

MDDHosting is a boon for small to medium business holders with some knowledge of technicalities of hosting. With easy migration services offered by MDDHosting, the client can easily switch for an enhanced hosting experience. MDDHosting is a name to remember if reliability and rock strong support is the criteria for selecting.

Discounts

By using coupon code: ef93a, new customers can avail discount of 15% on any Shared, Premium, Reseller or VPS plan. Additionally, 15 GB disk space, 750 GB monthly transfer, 99.9% uptime guarantee, 30-day money back guarantee and 24/7-365 support is issued. This discount is valid till 2nd August, 2015.