Latest News And Web Hosting Review OVH

Key Selling Points

Top most and cheapest VPS and dedicated server provider

Third largest infrastructure cloud provider in the world based on physical services.

Offer an infrastructure-as-a-service using bare-metal cloud and hosted private cloud products

No. 1 web hosting company in France and second largest in Europe.

Recommended for its CMS, e-commerce, flexible control panel, hosting options and reliance.

By default customers, websites encrypted with free SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) authorized by the open-source Let’s Encrypt authority provided as a part of standard web hosting packages.

Services Offered:

VPS Solutions, dedicated servers, shared and cloud hosting, domain registration, and VoIP services, Public Cloud service, dedicated infrastructure

Other Services Offered: anti-DDoS protection to all customers free of charge

VPS Classic: on Linux, with 64-bit OpenVZ virtualization. It features 1- 4 vCore CPU, 1 – 8GB RAM, 10 – 100GB RAID 10 hard drive, up to 10TB data transfer, 1 IPv4 and 1 IPv6 IP address KVM, RESTful API, default web control panel, full root access, unlimited reboot and reinstallation at any time and weekly backup.

VPS Cloud: on both Linux and Windows

OVH Dedicated trio plans: Enterprise, Hosting and Infrastructure. It offers boosted RAM and CPU, 256 IPs with no monthly fees, Licenses Windows and various panel licenses, 256 IPs with no monthly fees, vRack and network included

No. of Data Centers: more than 260,000 servers in 11 countries. Data centers are located in Poland, Warsaw

Headquarters: France

Executives

CEO: Octave Klaba

Establishment: 1999

No. of Customers: 1 million customers in 17 countries

Target Customers: Developers

What for Customers?

Powerful, competitive and flexible plans

Services protected by physical and logical security systems, including the company's anti-DDoS system.

Stable connections, the users face low latency rates.

By the usage of liquid server cooling system, OVH has been committed to reducing energy consumption in data centers. This reduces the cost of powering the servers and the benefits are passed on to clients.

Security includes 24-hour backup and snapshots along with data monitoring and reports.

No binding and long-term contracts to restrain customers to select and choose the best provider.

Uptime: 99.99%

Support: 24.7.365 with 5 minutes response time through phone and email

Money Back Guarantee: – (NA)

Latest News

(August 10, 2017) Launched Public Cloud service in Warsaw, based on the provider's external infrastructure, encompassing computing power and disk space with on-demand services. An hourly billing option is offered, starting at EUR 0.056 an hour plus VAT. Compatible with OpenStack technologies, the service allows fast and automatic migration. It would broaden the products range of dedicated servers and VPS SSD.

OVH will be investing $47 million to establish its first U.S. data center, and North American headquarters, in Fauquier County, Va.

The company has set up shop in Equinix's Sydney data center.

OVH is gearing up to launch its first availability zone in Sydney, Australia.

It has set up an office in Melbourne and Singapore in one of Telstra's new data centers.

Features and Control Panel

Ready-made e-commerce and CMS. VMware virtualization and pre-installed control panels. Development environments to speed up projects and excellent server security. Fast disaster recovery is assured along with 99.99% SLA guarantee. Windows or Plesk licenses are included with a VPS cloud hosting account which allows the user to use Windows on the server along with hosting up to 10 sites for free.

OVH Cancellation Policy

The products: dedicated servers and VPS products are non-refundable, excluding cases of hardware or network issues causing significant downtime. In the case of issues regarding the server, the client is free to contact the technical team for assistance.

OVH Customer Reviews

Other than my own mistakes, I’ve never had any noticeable downtime or other issues so I’m very happy with them. The one complaint is when I first signed up their site was not very easy to use. It took me a little bit to find what I needed. Not a big deal, but they should really reorganize it. – Tom Johnson I have an important business website hosted with OVH and I honestly never give OVH a second thought, which is exactly how web hosting should be. They just provide good, reliable hosting at a fair price. – Sanjeev Kutheri

OVH Social Media Buzz

We are improving our monitoring tool for #DedicatedCloud to make it more mobile friendly. pic.twitter.com/sELR47o62G The OVH World Tour will come to Boston. On the agenda: conferences, practical case studies and technical workshops alongside our specialists from all our areas of expertise. OVH.com Launches World`s first ARMv8-Based Public Cloud Powered by Cavium`s ThunderX™ Workload Optimized Processors.