Latest News And Web Hosting Review EasyCGI

Data Center

Two data centers located in the Boston, MA area

Combinedly, occupy over 2400 square feet of space

Comprised of over 800 Servers and half a Petabyte of storage

Both data centers run on N+1 power (both A/C and D/C)

Network architecture and equipment

24.7.365 security

Front-end network consists of dual redundant M7I routers

Two firewalls incorporate IDP technology cross-connected to the outside world with BGP border gateway protocol.

Services Offered

Infinitely-expandable shared Web hosting platform

Hosting Features: Control Panel

Customers: Individuals, SME's

What for Customers?

Flexible, reliable and advanced hosting solutions on cutting-edge technology

Faster loading times and few service interruptions

EasyCGI is a place where clients can put their ideas into motion on web. It build websites for free and offers useful tools for blogging and e-commerce. Shared hosting services comes with useful features like Unlimited Disk Space, ASP.NET 3.0 with AJAX 1.0, ASP, Perl, PHP4/PHP5 and SSI. VPS Web hosting services host Unlimited Websites. It supports various languages such as Perl, SSI & PHP. By offering a personalized control panel, each and every aspect can be controlled. To increase the visibility of website, Google Webmaster Tools are available now. Windows 2008, the most advanced server OS is also offered now to power next generation of applications, networks & web services.