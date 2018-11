Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Data Center: N+1 redundancy, advanced security, consistent and precise HVAC cooling and premium bandwidth carriers including Level3, Global Crossing, NTT / Verio, Internap and Time Warner.

Services Offered

Managed & Unmanaged dedicated server provider

What about Customers?

Innovative hosting packages on simple processor backed by a robust network, hardware, and software.

High-performance and cutting-edge technology

Support: 24.7.365 via technical support staff