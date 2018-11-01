Latest News And Web Hosting Review Nextpointhost

Nextpointhost : Company Overview

NextPointHost, having years of experience, considered as an exceptional web host with international businesses of all sizes having web hosting expertise. It is a reliable web hosting & domain solution service provider offering services with 24-hour customer support and money back guarantee.

Services Offered

pure IaaS provider

cloud solutions

shared hosting plans, reseller plans, Forex Hosting, SSL certificates, Domain name transfers and registrations

What about Customers?

Full Control: Cloud Hosting Customers can run any software

Cloud Hosting Customers can run any software Fully Scalable and Customizable to fit the needs

Secure

Support: 24.7.365 by friendly support staff

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Reliable web servers are situated in State-of-the-art data centers optimized for offering increased efficiency & security, using the updated technologies so as to restrict downtime issues or loss of data even in the most critical circumstances.

99.9999% Uptime guarantee is ensured by the provider which in itself is a high figure for uptime report directing max reliability & high performance. With this, SSL Certificates, Server monitoring, Hotlink and leech protection & Online backup services are also offered which contributes a lot in providing high reliability & security.

Servers having multiple users increased the chances of risk or threats caused to other users account due to any one user account. So, here company is having some special addresses of software which minimizes the possibility of affecting the security of other accounts or the full server performance. It becomes possible due to a high-security environment developed on the shared server using a chroot mechanism which restricted each user to its own directory.

Hosting Plans

Linux Shared Hosting plans offers several features like Addon/ Parked Domains, Control Panel, Sub-Domains, Dedicated IP, FTP/ E-Mail accounts, Script Installer, Daily Backups, phpMyAdmin, PostgreSQL Databases, SMTP/ IMAP/POP3 Support, Referrer/ Error logs, PHP, Perl, Python, MySQL Databases, SSI, Curl, Private & Shared SSL etc.

SSD VPS Hosting plans offers features like Free Setup & Backup, WHMCS, RVSkin, One click install of popular scripts like Joomla, Drupal etc., Softaculous, SEO Tools, DDoS Protection, Nginx & LiteSpeed Webserver, cPanel, free migration, SSD and others.

Forex VPS Hosting offers clients Unlimited Bandwidth, Dedicated IP Address, Works with Any Broker/EA, Forex Ready System, Access from Any Computer/ Smartphone, free instant setup, Firewall/Monitoring, DDOS/Intrusion Protection and many others.

Dedicated Cloud hosting offers features such as Control Panel, Unmetered bandwidth, free Billing Systems, Script Installer, uptime guarantee and money back guarantee.

Features & Control Panel

Customer Support for 24*7*365

cPanel/ Parallels Plesk Panel

DirectAdmin Web Control Panel

WebsitePanel

phpMyAdmin & Cron jobs

PHP, Perl, Python, MySQL Databases

POP3, IMAP, and web-based mail

30 Days Money Back Guarantee

99.9999% uptime guarantee

One Click Script Installer

Thousands of free website templates

Webalizer & AWStats

SEO Tools

Private & Shared SSL

Email forwarding, auto-responders, filters

Domain registration & transfer

Hotlink and leech protection

Support

A good customer care is available for 24 Hrs a day, 7 days a week & 365 days a year to assist customers in resolving several issues related to servers, websites, hosting, registration & transfer of domains, or if they are seeking guidance for control panel or other topics, give them a proper advice or required info. Talented and trained staff delivers quality response to clients in a less span of time. To reach to the customer care, clients have various options like by giving a call, live chat, customer desk, support ticket. A good Knowledgebase is also offered.

Pros

A secure, prompt & stable hosting platform

High level of Customer Satisfaction

Easy methods of payment

Transparent Billing System

High security hosting

99.9999% SLA

Powerful, User-friendly & multi-language control panels

Full Control on Softwares

High-Quality Equipment

Maximum guaranteed uptime

State-of-the-art data centers

Highly functional administrative tools

Leading set of features

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A 30 Days Money back guarantee is applicable on the web hosting services of Nextpointhost. Within a period of 30 days, If clients found that services used by them are not satisfactory as expected then according to the refund policy of the company, client can ask for a refund of the amount paid and company may return the same.

Refund policy of 30 days does not apply to:

Fees for Domain Registration/Transfer

Private SSL fees

Control Panel

Additional static IPs and software licenses

If user violated their Terms of Service or/and Privacy Policy or/and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) or/ and Service Level Agreement

Conclusion

With highly useful hosting features like 30 days money back guarantee, 99.9% Uptime guarantee, Control panel, Nextpointhost offers Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, VPS & Dedicated Servers, Cloud hosting services to their customers with 24*7*365 excellent customer support. According to the need of a client, whether a business or corporate house or first WordPress blog, various web hosting plans are available.