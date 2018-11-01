Latest News And Web Hosting Review CloudHostSpace

Cloudhostspace provides outstanding web hosting services including domain registrations to their customers. Network based on secure and safe Linux and Windows operating system. It is one of the most reliable, secure and safe companies that uses advanced concepts and technologies. It is only hosting provider who offers max speed zones. Servers and network are monitored 24/7 along with 99.9% uptime guarantee and 30-day money back guarantee as well. Their data centers offer redundant web infrastructure solutions in the industry. Hosting services include Linux web hosting, Linux reseller hosting, VPS hosting and Linux cloud servers. Apart from this, Clouhostspace packed with a number of features such as free setup, parallel Plesk panel, unlimited FTP, email accounts, private DNS, SSH access, Cpanel, RAID 10 disk, free website builder and others.

Cloudhostspace.com : Company Overview

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Hosting network or servers are monitored for 24/7 to continuously improve the performance of websites. 99.9% Uptime Guarantee is offered which simply states that server on which sites of clients are hosted are always up and run minimum 99.9% of the time. Company is having State-of-the-Art Data centers which provide the flexible, safe and redundant web infrastructure solutions in web hosting industry. So, overall it provides high reliability & performance.

Hosting Plans

Linux Web hosting offers several features like MySQL Remote Access Support, RAID 10 Disk protection, Unlimited Disk Space, Unlimited E-Mail Accounts, cPanel, Unlimited bandwidth, PHP 5.4 or 5.3, Unlimited FTP Accounts, Nginx, Free Site Builder, Free Softaculous auto installer, 99.9 % uptime, No Setup fees. Windows Web hosting provides features RAID 10 Disk protection, Unlimited Disk Space, MY/MS SQL Database, E-Mail related features, Smarter Mail, Unlimited Sub domains, Unlimited Bandwidth, FTP Accounts, Plesk Panel or website panel control panel, XML Web services, 99.9 % uptime, No Setup fees, Classic ASP Web Hosting, ASP.NET AJAX Hosting.

Linux Reseller hosting comes with WHM/cPanel, Unlimited features like Sites hosted, FTP Accounts, Bandwidth, MySQL Database,E-mail Accounts, Disk Space, Softaculous free site builder, Free Setup, 99.9% Uptime & Private DNS. Windows Reseller hosting offers features like Unlimited sites hosted, Control Panel-Plesk Panel Website panel, MY/MS SQL Database, E-Mail Accounts, Unlimited Domains, Smarter Mail, Unlimited Monthly Traffic, FTP Accounts with Private DNS, 99.9% Uptime & No setup fees.

VPS Hosting offers SSH Root Access, cPanel / WHM,Custom applications, PHP applications with 24x7x365 support, RAID 10 Disc Protection, Unlimited Bandwidth, cPanel, Parallel Plesk Panel, Free Setup etc.Windows VPS offers Windows 2003/ 2008/2012, Control Panel (WebSitePanel), Full RDP Access, Unlimited FTP Accounts also. Forex VPS offers Unlimited GB Traffic, 30 Day Money Back Guarantee, 24/7 Technical Support, 99.99% uptime.

Linux Cloud Servers offers free setup, cPanel, Parallel Plesk Panel, Unlimited Bandwidth, Free Migration, Private DNS, SSH Access. Windows Cloud provides RAID 10 Disc Protection, Unlimited Monthly Traffic, Windows 2008 or 2008 R2, MS WebMatrix, Free setup, WebSitePanel, Fast Reboot, Unlimited FTP & E-Mail accounts, smarter mail.

Features & Control Panel

24*7 Customer Service

99.9 % uptime guarantee

WHM/cPanel

Parallel Plesk Panel

Private DNS, SSH Access

Free setup

Unlimited FTP & E-Mail accounts

Smarter mail

30 Days Money Back Guarantee

Softaculous auto installer

RAID 10 Disk protection

Unlimited Disk space & Bandwidth

PHP/MySQL

WordPress & Joomla hosting

Free Website Builder

Over 150 Apps installer for free

Support

An Award winning Customer support is rendered by Cloudhostspace to their customers. Their staff comprising of customer care who are experts and specialist in handling issues of customers arised in the context of hosting or technical failures. With this, they are able to answer their queries qualitatively and rapidly. They gave appropriate answers of questions which delivers them great satisfaction.

Pros

Max Uptime guarantee

Money back guarantee

Customer Support is professional & award winning

A stable & secure hosting platform

Fully featured hosting packages

Domain offered for free

Advanced Control panel is offered

Website builder is offered for free

Cons

There are no cons found to be mentioned.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A Cancellation policy or a refund policy is provided by Cloudhostspace to their clients. Refund policy simply states that a customer is permitted to get their money back or refunded if he feels that services offered by company are not providing him the desired output or result or they are not as per his expectation. Web hosts decide a specific duration during which clients can judge the services they are using and if they felt that something is not good they can ask for a refund. So, here the duration of 30 days is offered by Cloudhostspace.

Conclusion

Cloudhostspace offers Webhosting with domain registration services to their customers in a friendly manner. Due to their excellent customer services, they won an award for the same. Overall, Shared hosting, Reseller hosting, Dedicated hosting, VPS hosting services it offers, it is considered as a reliable provider.