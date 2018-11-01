Latest News and Web Hosting Review HostForLIFE

Hosting Review HostForLIFE

About Company – Hosting Review HostForLIFE

Key Selling Points

European Windows Hosting Provider

Focussed only on Windows platform

Gold Partner with Microsoft

Data Center

Located in Amsterdam, (NL), London, (UK), Washington, D.C. (US), Paris, (France), Frankfurt, (Germany), Chennai, (India), Milan, (Italy), Toronto, (Canada) and São Paulo, (Brazil)

Redundant Network Connectivity

HVAC, security and fire suppression

Address

12-14 Mansion House Place

London, EC4N 8BJ

United Kingdom

Achievements/Awards

Top No#1 SPOTLIGHT Recommended Hosting for Umbraco

Awarded Top No#1 SPOTLIGHT Recommended Hosting Partner by Microsoft.

Ranked the highest top #1 spot in several European countries, such as Germany, Italy, Netherlands, France, Belgium, United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland and other European countries.

Services Offered – Hosting Review HostForLIFE

On-demand Hosting Solutions which include Shared hosting, Reseller Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, and IT as a Service

MySQL Community Server 8 Hosting

Magento 2.2.2 Hosting the world's leading e-commerce platform

mojoPortal 2.5 Hosting

Drupal 8.3.1 Hosting

WordPress 4.8 Hosting

Moodle 3.4.1 Hosting with Fast Server

Windows Web Hosting

Shared hosting, Reseller Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, and IT as a Service

Umbraco CMS: Open source Content Management System

Hosting Features: Supports ASP.NET 4.7, ASP.NET Core 2.0 ASP.NET MVC 5/6 and SQL Server 2017.

Customers – Hosting Review HostForLIFE

Target Customers: Companies of all sizes

What for Customers?

Ultra-fast fully managed and secured hosting services.

Help in software customization

Support: 24.7.365 by the dedicated professional service team

Uptime: 99.9%

Money-back Guarantee: 30-days