Latest News and Web Hosting Review HostForLIFE

About Company – Hosting Review HostForLIFE

Key Selling Points

  • European Windows Hosting Provider
  • Focussed only on Windows platform
  • Gold Partner with Microsoft

Data Center

  • Located in Amsterdam, (NL), London, (UK), Washington, D.C. (US), Paris, (France), Frankfurt, (Germany), Chennai, (India), Milan, (Italy), Toronto, (Canada) and São Paulo, (Brazil)
  • Redundant Network Connectivity
  • HVAC, security and fire suppression

Address

12-14 Mansion House Place
London, EC4N 8BJ
United Kingdom

Achievements/Awards

  • Top No#1 SPOTLIGHT Recommended Hosting for Umbraco
  • Awarded Top No#1 SPOTLIGHT Recommended Hosting Partner by Microsoft.
  • Ranked the highest top #1 spot in several European countries, such as Germany, Italy, Netherlands, France, Belgium, United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland and other European countries.

Services Offered – Hosting Review HostForLIFE

On-demand Hosting Solutions which include Shared hosting, Reseller Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, and IT as a Service

  • MySQL Community Server 8 Hosting
  • Magento 2.2.2 Hosting the world's leading e-commerce platform
  • mojoPortal 2.5 Hosting
  • Drupal 8.3.1 Hosting
  • WordPress 4.8 Hosting
  • Moodle 3.4.1 Hosting with Fast Server
  • Windows Web Hosting
  • Shared hosting, Reseller Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, and IT as a Service
  • Umbraco CMS: Open source Content Management System

Hosting Features: Supports ASP.NET 4.7, ASP.NET Core 2.0 ASP.NET MVC 5/6 and SQL Server 2017.

Customers – Hosting Review HostForLIFE

Target Customers: Companies of all sizes

What for Customers?

  • Ultra-fast fully managed and secured hosting services.
  • Help in software customization

Support: 24.7.365 by the dedicated professional service team

Uptime: 99.9%

Money-back Guarantee: 30-days

