Latest News And Web Hosting Review 2FreeHosting

2freehosting is a leading provider of free web hosting services without ads and hidden fees. This hosting comes with free subdomain, cPanel, and 99.9% uptime which is impressive. However company’s hosting features are limited, but customers get advantages from their free support, building tools and templates. Some features include 10MYsql databases, PHPMyAdmin and FTP access. Also, 2free hosting customer support is quite good, but some details are missing. Their support is available through many support channels including FAQ, social media, and forums. Company hosting services include shared, VPS, dedicated and cloud hosting. On top this, they have attractive websites with very friendly layouts and excellent cPanel hosting

Founded in 2000, 1freehosting offers world-class web hosting services. The company has established with an aim to provide best professional web hosting and free web publishing services to the industry. Their free hosting services are available without any extra cost or hidden fees. Moreover, their hosting technology is different from any other web providers. 1freeehosting servers offer reliability and best performance around the world. Besides this, a free web host members can access support ticket system and get instant response to their queries. Company’s hosting features include disk space, add-on domains, parked domains, FTP accounts, website builder, email accounts and much more.