Download CyberSecurity Tools

WebRoot Quarterly Threat Update

According to update, throughout 2016, phishing attacks increased in intensity and sophistication. One of the leading causes of network infiltration and data theft is phishing, and mostly deceptive email used for that purpose.

Online criminals send emails which appear to originate from trusted institutions or banks. When links present in the emails clicked, the attacker establishes a beachhead and gathers information for an attack on the critical system.

Secure Content Delivery Network

It simplifies the delivery of secure web applications for developers. There is a global network of Content servers in various parts of the globe protected with web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS mitigation setup.

Users offered with real-time analytics and 24/7 support. Most of the companies charge on pre-paid bandwidth.

CentOS 5 reaching End-of-Life

CentOS 5 reaching EOL (end-of-life) on 31st March 2017, after that software developer will stop supporting it and deprecate its use.

The CentOS released in April 2007 received full updates till 2012 after that only maintenance and security updates were received.

With this, cPanel would also no longer support it. Continuing with non-supportive and un-maintained OS can lead to security vulnerabilities and won't be fixed.

Free public Domain Name Service system

Safe DNS service ‘Quad9' blocks malicious domains associated with botnets, phishing attacks, and other malicious Internet hosts. It would not return name resolutions for sites identified via 19 threat feeds—one of which is IBM's X-Force that the service aggregates daily.

Internet Protocol address 9.9.9.9 would serve public DNS server like Google. The service launched by The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA), a non-profit law enforcement and research organizations partnered with IBM and Packet Clearing House.

About GCA (The Global Cyber Alliance )

Major Cyber Security Attacks

WannaCry Ransomware: In May 2017, it infected more than 200,000 computers in 150 countries. The loss estimate reached USD 4 billion as per news released by CBS.

Spectre and Meltdown Vulnerability

Rick of Compromise and data theft: Hackers can exploits flaws in processors manufactured by Intel, ARM, and AMD. They can run code on the affected machines, revealing sensitive data by bypassing the processor’s built-in protections.

The vulnerability is hazardous for multi-tenant systems like the public cloud, which hosts several users on the same server. Protection: Update Operating System. Microsoft, Linux distributions including CentOS and Ubuntu released patches to mitigate the risk.