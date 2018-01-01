Cloud Hosting Services And Providers

Rapidly rising technology which is offering quality and reliability where resources stored by their functionality.

Type of Cloud Hosting Services

PaaS, IaaS, CDN/AND, Managed Hosting, Colocation Services & DRaaS

Dedicated Cloud– Virtual Internet servers completely private for a single user, to store data and content securely online.

Major Providers

Amazon Web Services(US), Akamai Technologies(US), Cisco Systems(US), Google(US), IBM(US), Hewlett Packet(US), Dell(US), Microsoft Corp.(US), VM-Ware(US), Yahoo Inc.(US)

Injazat Data Systems (UAE) & Malomatia (Qatar)

Features – Cloud Hosting Providers

Web resources stored and draws from multiple servers. Hence site remains normal during sudden traffic spikes\

Fully scalable: Resources like space, bandwidth, RAM can be increased when needed and done automatically.

Provides flexibility and power

Speed: Resources are available fast

Easy to manage and access, allows clients to focus on other sales generating tasks

No requirement for installation of costly equipment, hence they are cheap

charges made on a monthly basis as “pay as you go”, i.e., charges according to the services used.

Customers: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunications and IT, Manufacturing, Retail, and eCommerce & Others

Concerns – Cloud Hosting Providers

Accidental deletion of information, or placing of a user in another Cloud allowing them to view each other's data.

A constant threat from hackers is trying to seek out weaknesses and vulnerabilities in cloud storage.

Service providers can access information anytime without client's knowledge.