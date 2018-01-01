Cloud Hosting Services And Providers

Rapidly rising technology which is offering quality and reliability where resources stored by their functionality.
Type of Cloud Hosting Services
PaaS, IaaS, CDN/AND, Managed Hosting, Colocation Services & DRaaS
Dedicated Cloud– Virtual Internet servers completely private for a single user, to store data and content securely online.
Major Providers
- Amazon Web Services(US), Akamai Technologies(US), Cisco Systems(US), Google(US), IBM(US), Hewlett Packet(US), Dell(US), Microsoft Corp.(US), VM-Ware(US), Yahoo Inc.(US)
- Injazat Data Systems (UAE) & Malomatia (Qatar)
Features – Cloud Hosting Providers
- Web resources stored and draws from multiple servers. Hence site remains normal during sudden traffic spikes\
- Fully scalable: Resources like space, bandwidth, RAM can be increased when needed and done automatically.
- Provides flexibility and power
- Speed: Resources are available fast
- Easy to manage and access, allows clients to focus on other sales generating tasks
- No requirement for installation of costly equipment, hence they are cheap
- charges made on a monthly basis as “pay as you go”, i.e., charges according to the services used.
Customers: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunications and IT, Manufacturing, Retail, and eCommerce & Others
Concerns – Cloud Hosting Providers
- Accidental deletion of information, or placing of a user in another Cloud allowing them to view each other's data.
- A constant threat from hackers is trying to seek out weaknesses and vulnerabilities in cloud storage.
- Service providers can access information anytime without client's knowledge.