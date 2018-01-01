Latest News And Web Hosting Review Dragonhispeed

Dragonhispeed offers reliable hosting solutions such as reseller hosting, web hosting, email hosting and VPS. Established in 2008 and data centers located in Thailand. In their datacenter`s company includes latest tools and technologies including HP, ASUS, and Dell that delivers efficient hosting services with 24/7 technical support. Dragonhispeed uses direct admin and user-friendly control panel. On top of this, they provide 30-day money back guarantee for unhappy customers along with other great hosting features. Their features include daily backups, unlimited data transfer, root password, IP address, choose from a various operating system from CentOS, Debian Fedora, and Ubuntu, CMSs like Drupal, WordPress, Maxsite, Joomla and lot of other features.

Dragonhispeed.com : Company overview

Dragonhispeed.com is hosting company that was founded in 2008.The data centers from which this web hosting company operate are located in Thailand. Some of the services it offers are web hosting, Reseller hosting, reseller hosting, Virtual Private Servers and e-mail hosting.

Performance/ Reliability and uptime report

They use the latest technologies in their data centers such as ASUS, DELL and HP. This ensures that they deliver high quality, good performance and efficient hosting services. The customer support team from the company is available 24/7, which further increases the efficiency and reliability of their hosting.

Hosting plans

This company offers a variety of hosting plans to their clients. Dragonhispeed.com hosting Company offers 3web hosting packages. These are; the 10 GB-hosting package which comes with 4 hosting plans: the10GB 1year hosting plan, 10GB 2 years plan, 10GB 3 years plan and the 10GB VIP Host plan. The Tangmo web-hosting package, which also has 4 plans: Plan A 1 year plan, Plan A 3 years plan, Plan B 1 year hosting plan and the Plan B 3 years hosting plan. The final web hosting package is the Bangrak hosting plan which also comes with 4 hosting packages; Bangrak 5 GB plan, Bangrak 10GB hosting plan, Bangrak 20GB plan and the Bangrak 50GB hosting plan.

Their VPS hosting services has 2 packages; the VPS banana package and the 999 VPS hosting package. 999VPS has 3 plans; 50 GB plan, 100GB plan and 200GB plan. VPS banana also has 3 plans; 30Gb plan,50 GB plan and 80GB plan. Some of the features of their VPS hosting include daily backups, unlimited data transfer, an IP address, root password and Admin user just to mention a few. On top of that, users get to choose from a variety of Operating Systems from Ubuntu, Debian Fedora and CentOS.

The reseller hosting services they offer comes in 4 hosting plans, bronze plan, silver plan, gold hosting plan and the platinum hosting plan.

Features and control panel

The hosting services from Dragonhispeed.com hosting come with a variety of features. These include E-Learning features such as Moodle and Learn Square along with CMSs like WordPress, Mambo, Drupal, Joomla and Maxsite and e-commerce features like Zen cart, Open cart, Prestashop and OSCommerce among many others.

Other features include phpBB, simple machines, Invision, POP3 / IMAP accounts, PHP Wind, webmail, PHP4, AJAX,HTML, , WAP, a 30-day money back guarantee, XML, Perl, e-mail forwarding, mailing lists, auto-respond, CGI-BIN, SSI, CGI, PHP5and 99.9% network uptime along with a customer support team that is available 24/7 among many others.

The hosting offered by Dragonhispeed.com hosting company use the Direct Admin control panel.

Pros

Dragonhispeed.com Company offers its clients plenty of hosting features

The customer support team at Dragonhispeed.com hosting is available 24/7.

This hosting company has a variety of hosting plans from which clients can choose.

Cons

The customer support team from Dragonhispeed.com hosting company is not available to clients via live chat.

Dragonhispeed.com hosting company does not currently offer their clients any discount coupons.

Support

Dragonhispeed.com hosting has a reliable customer support team that is reachable 24/7. On top of that, the support team at the company is available via mail, phone and e-mail.

Cancelation/ refund policy

This web hosting company offers a 30-day money back guarantee. This ensures that clients can get a refund before the end of 30 days if they are unsatisfied with the services offered by this web host

Coupons

Dragonhispeed.com web hosting company does not currently offer its clients any discount coupons.

Conclusion

Dragonhispeed.com Company offers good hosting performance and reliability. The customer support center at the company is available 24/7, which further reinforces its reliability.

