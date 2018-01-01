Latest News And Web Hosting Review Dapurhosting

Dapur hosting company is based in Indonesia and is among the best providers of efficient and reliable hosting solutions. Some of the hosting products the company offers are reseller hosting, collocation, rental dedicated servers, domain registrations, dedicated servers, shared hosting and e-mail hosting. Darpur.com handles its hosting operations from a state of the art data centers equipped with the latest technology servers for maximum performance and reliability. It offers a 99.9% network uptime guarantee along with a 30 days money back guarantee. The customer support team can be reached 24/7 to help sort out any issues that may arise.

Dapurhosting.com : Company Overview

Dapurhosting.com is Indonesia based Web Hosting Company. It is trustworthy and cheap web hosting service Provider It uses data openly available on the Web. So for this reason you should be warned while describing security status of this company. Thus it does not guarantee that there is no scam sites might have been mistakenly considered legit and no fraud or PC issues may occur in this regard. However, usually its crowd sourced data is pretty accurate.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Dapurhosting has achieved 100% uptime last week. With 0 existing domains were deleted, 0 domains were transferred away, 4 new domains were registered with Dapurhosting and 3 domains were transferred to Dapurhosting from other web hosts.

Plan and Pricing

Dapurhosting, Hosting Premium Plan, Email Hosting Plan and Reseller Hosting Plan is available on yearly plan and Dedicated Server plan is available on monthly basis. Its plan is reliable and affordable. It has list of plans from which you can choose any of the plans, which is able to fulfill your need and best fitted in your budget too.

Features and Control Panel

Dapurhosting.com is cheap Web Hosting services of Indonesia. It has cheap Domain Names and Email Hosting. This website uses: Google Analytics, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, PHP, Cloud Front, PT. It has various plans with great uptime and 24/7 technical support system. It also offers trial hosting plan.

Technical Support

Dapurhosting.com offers the facility of 24/7 technical support. Its support team is expert in their field. They are knowledgeable, experienced and dedicated. They are always ready to help you and solve your queries. If you have any issue then not to worry. You are not alone; its customer support team is always there to help you. This company and its team are focused to offer the best hosting service worldwide with high customer satisfaction.

Pros

Dapurhosting.com has lots of pros, some of the major pros are –no technical Knowledge need, good facility, excellent customer support & service, friendly environment, customer satisfaction, 24/7 technical support system and many more.

Cons

Dapurhosting.com has a negative point of less security or privacy available.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

Dapurhosting.com offers the facility of cancelling your account. If because of any reason you do not want to continue with its service, then you can cancel it.

To cancel Dapurhosting.com account, you need to login to your Customer Control Panel. Then in the Menu, point to My Billing and click Withdraw Funds. Here Your Current Balance will display. Enter the Amount you wish to withdraw. In the Refund Description field, mention how you want to receive your refund amount.

Conclusion:

Dapurhosting.com is Indonesia’s cheap web hosting company. It has various features and plans. It offers great technical support system. It has a list of plans from which you can select any of the plans. Its plans are easy to use and do not require any special professional training. Overall it is one of the best hosting company of Indonesia, and it is worthy to spend your bucks on it.