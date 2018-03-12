WHMCS A Single Centralized Control Panel

WHMCS

The leading web hosting web hosting billing automation platform for simplified operations, provisioning, and deployment process. Most leading web hosting, domain registrar and cloud hosting companies offer WHMCS control panel.

Establishment: 2003

Executive

CEO: Matt Pugh

Number of Customers: 45,000+

Latest News – WHMCS

(March 12, 2018) SiteLock Partners and integrated to the WHMCS MarketConnect platform to offer Suite of Website Security Solutions. The suite automatically finds and fix malware and vulnerabilities, protect and give remedial solutions which include Find, Fix, Defend, and SiteLock 911.