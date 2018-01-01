Latest News And Web Hosting Review Dynadot

Key Selling Points

Dynadot is an ICANN accredited domain name registrar and web host.

The company primarily focused on engineering and design excellence.

Services Offered: Domain Registration, Hosting

SiteBuilder: To create a stylish website with intuitive tools that require no coding. Available in three packages: Free, Pro ($5/mo) and Business ($15/mo).

Establishment: 2002

Headquarters: San Mateo, California

No. of Customers: Thousands of customers from 108 different countries of the world.

What for Customers?

The company offers robust, fast and easy to use hosting platform

Latest News

(June 22, 2017) The company introduced Shopping Cart For Website Builder, a Full E-Commerce Platform to its Business Customers to sell directly from their fully functional e-commerce websites.

Software offered is prompt, simple & stable with state-of-the-art domain. Their mission is to assist clients to register domain names and to develop their websites in a simple way at affordable prices.

Reliability and Performance/ Uptime Report

To ensure reliability to a large extent, clients domain accounts are secured by two-factor authentication. Account lock feature protects the domains and accounts from being accessed by hackers or unauthorised users. SMS authentication & Google authentication security features are too offered. SSL is used as an important tool for enhancing security to websites. It ensures the privacy of data at the time of transfer.

99.9 % uptime guarantee is offered by the provider that ensures good performance of site. It results in fast loading of web pages with minimal downtime and thus high performance.

Hosting plans

VPS Hosting Plans provides clients a no. of features like SSH, full root access, 99.9% Uptime guarantee, RAID 10 SDD storage, WordPress install, KVM Virtualization, Free Dedicated IPV6 & User-friendly Control Panel.

E-Mail Hosting provides Unlimited E-Mail Accounts, 99.99 % Uptime, 1 FTP Account, custom built control panel, Website Builder, Webstats.

Features and Control Panel

SSL Certificates

Free Website Builder

24 Hrs Customer support

99.99 % Uptime Guarantee

SSH, Webstats

Full root access

WordPress install

Free Dedicated IPV6

User-friendly Control Panel

Support

Dynadot offers excellent customer service to their clients. Their main objective is to provide maximum customer satisfaction so as to retain existing customers and appreciate new customers. Moreover, to achieve this, personalized support is granted to each and every client. Expert’s team responds individually to every mail of every client. They serve their customers 24*7*365 to resolve their technical and other site or hosting related issues.

Pros

Good Financial Position

Enhancing security to your websites

Personalized customer service rendered

High level of performance

Increased Reliability

Hosting services at affordable prices

Cons

Money Back Guarantee is not offered in any of the hosting plans.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

It is mostly seen that many of web hosting companies offers a refund policy to their customers. It states that if a client is not satisfied with services offered can get a refund of paid amount with T&C applied. However, Cons is that Dynadot does not offer this policy to clients as it has no provision for the same.

Conclusion

Dynadot, an excellent VPS & E-Mail hosting provider, provides clients with high level of safety and security, good customer service, optimal performance, increased reliability, high uptime guarantee, features based plans and much more at affordable prices.